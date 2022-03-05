Ravindra Jadeja breaks Kapil Dev's long-standing record with his career-best 175* against Sri Lanka

The left-handed batter from Saurashtra broke the legendary India all-rounder's 36-year-old record as he became the highest scorer for India in an innings batting at number 7-11. Kapil Dev scored 163 against the same opponent back in 1986 in Kanpur when India posted a mammoth 676/6 declared at the Eden Gardens.

Jadeja's India teammate and wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant is third in the list with an unbeaten 159 against Australia in 2019 at Sydney Cricket Ground.

Ravindra Jadeja slams second Test century, Rajasthan Royals recall Shane Warne's 'Rockstar' tag to him

The world record for the same is held by Sir Donald Bradman when he slammed a double century (270) against England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in 1937. Legendary Pakistan cricketer Wasim Akram is the second in the list with 257* against Zimbabwe in 1996.

Jadeja, meanwhile, also became the first player batting at seven or below to be involved in three partnerships in excess of hundred runs. Jadeja stitched 100-plus stands with Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Mohammed Shami.

Jadeja's career-best unbeaten 175 helped Team India pile up a mammoth 574 for 8 declared at tea on the second day of the opening Test.

Jadeja (175 no off 228 balls) scored his second Test hundred with 17 boundaries and three sixes, making a mockery of a below-par Sri Lanka attack, which seemed to have given up the fight long before the first ball on the second day was bowled.

The hundred would be an immense confidence booster for the Saurashtra man, who missed four Tests this season due to a knee injury.

The seventh-wicket partnership of 130 runs between Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin (61 off 82 balls) pushed the visitors on the back foot. The 111 runs off 27 overs during the session came at a brisk pace, courtesy India's spin twins.