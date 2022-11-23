Ravindra Jadeja, Yash Dayal ruled out of ODI series in Bangladesh; Rahul Tripathi gets India call-up

Dayal - the left-arm pacer - has a lower back issue and is ruled out of the series while Jadeja is yet to recover from his knee injury and will continue to be under the supervision of the BCCI Medical Team.

Kuldeep Sen and Shahbaz Ahmed were initially named in India's squad for the 3-match ODI series in New Zealand starting November 25 in Auckland. The duo will now be a part of the Indian limited-overs squad travelling to Bangladesh under the leadership of Rohit Sharma. No replacements have been named for the ODI squad currently in New Zealand.

The updated India ODI squads:

India's squad for New Zealand ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (VC and WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, Umran Malik.

Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen

The selectors have also picked India A squad for two four-day matches against Bangladesh A. The first four-day match will be held at SKICS 2, Cox's Bazaar between November 29 and December 2. While the second match of the A tour will be held between December 6 and 9 at SICS, Sylhet. Abhimanyu Easwaran has been appointed the captain of India A side.

India A squad for 1st four-day game: Abhimanyu Easwaran (C), Rohan Kunnummal, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Yash Dhull, Sarfaraz Khan, Tilak Varma, Upendra Yadav (wk), Saurabh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Atit Sheth.

India A squad for 2nd four-day game: Abhimanyu Easwaran (C), Rohan Kunnummal, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Yash Dhull, Sarfaraz Khan, Tilak Varma, Upendra Yadav (wk), Saurabh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Atit Sheth, Cheteshwar Pujara, Umesh Yadav, KS Bharat (wk).