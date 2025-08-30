English Edition
RCB announce Rs 25 lakh as compensation for each Stampede deceased family through RCB Cares Foundation

By MyKhel Staff

The "RCB Cares" initiative was launched by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in late August 2025, nearly three months after a tragic stampede occurred at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on June 4, 2025. And now they have made a huge announcement.

An afternoon, which was supposed to be joyous, turned into a nightmare as 11 lives were lost in Bengaluru, just outside of the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

RCB announce Rs 25 lakh as compensation for each Stampede deceased family through RCB Cares Foundation

The stampede happened during RCB's maiden IPL title victory celebrations and resulted in the deaths of 11 people and injuries to over 50 others. The franchise had been silent on social media since the tragedy, explaining that their silence was not absence but a period of grief and mourning.

The stampede at the Chinnaswamy Stadium occurred due to crowd mismanagement when thousands of fans tried to enter the stadium for celebrations, leading to overcrowding and a fatal crowd crush near Gate 7. The incident drew widespread criticism of the franchise and city authorities, and the stadium has since been declared unsuitable for large-scale events until safety measures are improved.

"We lost eleven members of the RCB family. They were part of us. Part of what makes our city, our community & our team unique. Their absence will echo in the memories of each one of us," a statement from RCB read.

A compensation of Rs 25 lakh for each deceased's family has now been announced by RCB for the victims' families, and the franchise has taken responsibility for grief and is working on healing through the RCB Cares initiative.

"No amount of support can ever fill the space they've left behind. But as a first step, and with the deepest respect, RCB has extended ₹25 lakh each to their families. Not just as financial aid, but as a promise of compassion, unity, and ongoing care," the statmenet added.

Story first published: Saturday, August 30, 2025, 10:36 [IST]
