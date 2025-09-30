RCB mentor Dinesh Karthik replaces Sri Lanka star in ILT20 side Sharjah Warriorz

IND-W vs SL-W Live Streaming and Telecast Women's World Cup 2025: Where to Watch India vs Sri Lanka Match 1 in India, UK, USA and Other Countries?

Published: Tuesday, September 30, 2025

oi-Sauradeep Ash

RCB batting coach and mentor Dinesh Karthik is set to take the field as a player, as he has been roped in as a player in the UAE-based ILT20.

Ahead of the maiden Player Auction of the ILT20, the Sharjah Warriorz have strengthened their squad with the addition of seasoned Indian wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik. The dynamic cricketer comes in as a replacement for Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis.

With over two decades of experience, Karthik is regarded as one of the sharpest cricketing minds in the shorter formats. A proven finisher and aggressive presence in the death overs, the Tamil Nadu cricketer boasts a glittering career. He was part of India's victorious squads at the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy, and also lifted the IPL trophy in 2013 with Mumbai Indians. More recently, he has served in a leadership role as the batting coach of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, helping the franchise to their maiden IPL title in 2025. At RCB, he worked closely with Tim David - now his teammate at the Sharjah Warriorz.

The 39-year-old has featured in 412 T20 matches, scoring 7,437 runs at a strike rate of 136.66, with 35 half-centuries. For India, he represented the team in 60 T20Is, tallying 686 runs at a brisk strike rate of 142.61.

At Sharjah Warriorz, Karthik will reunite with David while also joining forces with Sikandar Raza, the ILT20 winner from last season with Dubai Capitals. The squad, under captain Tim Southee, also includes Johnson Charles, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, and Saurabh Netravalkar.

Dinesh Karthik, reflecting on his new challenge, said, "I am very excited to be joining the Sharjah Warriorz team for the DP World ILT20 tournament. I know they are a young team, aspiring to do some special things, and I am happy to be here. Sharjah is also one of those iconic stadiums one always wants to play at. And to be a part of the franchise Sharjah Warriorz, makes a dream come true."

Welcoming the new recruit, Head Coach JP Duminy remarked, "Dinesh Karthik is one of the most experienced hands and an incredibly innovative mind when it comes to T20 cricket, and I am chuffed to have him in our corner for the upcoming edition of the DP World ILT20. The whole world has seen what he is capable of with the bat, and his explosive batting, dynamic personality, and immense experience will surely benefit the younger players significantly during the course of the tournament. I look forward to working with him closely."