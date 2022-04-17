RCB vs DC IPL 2022: Full List of Award Winners, Man Of The Match, Post-Match Presentation, Scorecard

RCB now have 8 points from 6 matches and they are on 3rd behind Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants, who also have 8 points but stand ahead thanks to better net run rate.

Delhi Capitals have 4 points from 5 matches and are 8th on the table ahead of Chennai Super Kings (2) and Mumbai Indians (0).

So, here is the post-match presentation, man of the match, full list of awards, captains and players comments from the RCB vs DC match.

1 Full list of awards (All awards carry Rs 1 lakh)

Super Striker: Rishabh Pant (DC)

Game Changer: Dinesh Karthik (RCB)

Let’s Crack It 6s: David Warner (DC)

Power Player: David Warner (DC)

Most Valuable Asset: Dinesh Karthik (RCB)

Fastest Delivery: Khaleel Ahmed (DC, 143.5 kmph)

On the Go 4s: Glenn Maxwell (RCB)

Man of the Match: Dinesh Karthik (RCB)

2 Post-match comments

Rishabh Pant, DC captain: “Warner batted beautifully and gave us every chance to win this match. We could've batted better in the middle overs. Can't blame (Mitchell) Marsh also, since it is his first game. He looked rusty, but it's part and parcel of the game. I think we could've bowled according to our plans but we were slightly under the pump from DK in the latter half. I've said before too, we've got to learn from our mistakes.”

Faf du Plessis, RCB Captain: “I think it is important from a top-order perspective that we contribute runs. We haven't as a top order, but the other guys are doing so. Batting is tricky up front, but the way Maxi put pressure back on them was vital. But to get 190 you needed a special innings, and credit goes to the two boys Shahbaz and DK.

“We felt like we haven't been as good as we would've liked at death bowling, so today we had a special plan. It was pretty wet out there, and the start they had, many teams would fall away. But we stuck around. A good win. Experience is nice because you can trust players when it is going well and when it is not going well. The way DK is playing at the moment, I may sound like a broken record, but he is playing the best he has ever. He is so clear, calm and composed. We considered batting first tonight, but the dew is a factor."

Josh Hazlewood, RCB bowler: “Tonight it was a wicket lovely for batting in first six. As the game went on, we bowled well, took the pace off. It's all about adapting to conditions on the night. Change of pace is important for me and also sequencing it right through the over. I think dots are really when batters feel pressure, so we want to get back-to-back dots.

“We've tried the yorker last game, but it all depends on the conditions. Sometimes it rewards yorkers, sometimes it doesn't. Today wasn't that kind of day. Since coming in, the atmosphere is great. We are a side who moves well in the field.”

Dinesh Karthik, Man of the Match: "I have bigger goals. I've been working really hard. My aim is to do something special for the country. This is part of my journey. I am doing everything I can to be part of the India team. Feels good to know that people associate calmness with me. Positions and calmness comes from preparation.

Shahbaz is a special player, he will do special things as a player. He is up for a challenge. He can hit the ball a long way."