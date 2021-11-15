'Really excited about playing in the Abu Dhabi T10,' says Abhimanyu Mithun

"This is the fastest format and I was really excited when I got an opportunity to play in this tournament. There are a lot of good international cricketers who play in the competition. So I thought it will be a good opportunity for me to attain the experience of playing on a big stage. If I do well then I can play in leagues all around the world," said Mithun.

When asked about his approach to the Abu Dhabi T10, the fast bowler said, "I have to be clear in mind when I am bowling in the matches as I have just 12 deliveries to bowl. I have to be clear about what I have to execute in a given situation. I have to plan the 12 balls according to my strengths. After every ball I bowl, I will know exactly what I need to do."

Mithun further expressed that he will take confidence from his recent performances when he takes the field in the Abu Dhabi T10, "I have been doing well in the matches that I have been playing in India. I have improved my game in the last few years and I am going to take confidence from my recent performances when I play in the Abu Dhabi T10. I am really excited to showcase my talent in this tournament."

While speaking about the Indian team's performance at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, the pacer said, "The Indian players who played in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup have done so much for Indian cricket in the past decade. They have done so well for the country consistently and we need to stand by them. I feel the Indian team will come back stronger. There's another T20 World Cup coming up next year so the team will be prepared for that."

The Abu Dhabi T10 will be played held at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi from 19 November - 4 December 2021.

Source: Media Release