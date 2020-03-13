Relief for Kane Richardson, returns negative for COVID-19 test

The right-arm pacer, who returned with the Australian team from South Africa earlier this week, had informed the medical staff of a sore throat on Thursday (March 12) and was sent for precautionary testing for the novel coronavirus.

To his relief, the test results returned negative and he was on his way to the Sydney Cricket Ground, where the first ODI against New Zealand is taking place.

Coronavirus: Australia paceman Kane Richardson tested for COVID-19, out of ODI

"Kane Richardson has been cleared of contracting coronavirus after he returned a negative result to COVID-19 testing today," cricket.com.au reported.

"He received the all-clear about 8 pm (local time) and was released from his hotel room quarantine to travel to the SCG for the opening Gillette ODI against New Zealand."

Earlier, a cricket Australia spokesperson had said that the national board were following the protocols laid down by the government and had quarantined Richardson.

"Our medical staff are treating this as a typical throat infection but we are following Australian government protocols that require us to keep Kane away from other members of the squad and perform the appropriate tests given he has returned from international travel in the last 14 days," a Cricket Australia spokesperson had been quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

Richardson was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL 2020 auctions. Australia and New Zealand are engaged in a three-match ODI series that started here on Friday. The matches are to be played behind closed doors in a bid to control the spread of the coronavirus that has so far claimed close to 5000 lives.