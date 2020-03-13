Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Relief for Kane Richardson, returns negative for COVID-19 test

By Pti

Sydney, March 13: Pacer Kane Richardson on Friday (March 13) tested negative for COVID-19, paving the way for his return to Australia's squad after being ruled out of the first ODI against New Zealand owing to a sore throat.

The right-arm pacer, who returned with the Australian team from South Africa earlier this week, had informed the medical staff of a sore throat on Thursday (March 12) and was sent for precautionary testing for the novel coronavirus.

To his relief, the test results returned negative and he was on his way to the Sydney Cricket Ground, where the first ODI against New Zealand is taking place.

Coronavirus: Australia paceman Kane Richardson tested for COVID-19, out of ODI

"Kane Richardson has been cleared of contracting coronavirus after he returned a negative result to COVID-19 testing today," cricket.com.au reported.

"He received the all-clear about 8 pm (local time) and was released from his hotel room quarantine to travel to the SCG for the opening Gillette ODI against New Zealand."

Earlier, a cricket Australia spokesperson had said that the national board were following the protocols laid down by the government and had quarantined Richardson.

"Our medical staff are treating this as a typical throat infection but we are following Australian government protocols that require us to keep Kane away from other members of the squad and perform the appropriate tests given he has returned from international travel in the last 14 days," a Cricket Australia spokesperson had been quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

Richardson was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL 2020 auctions. Australia and New Zealand are engaged in a three-match ODI series that started here on Friday. The matches are to be played behind closed doors in a bid to control the spread of the coronavirus that has so far claimed close to 5000 lives.

More KANE RICHARDSON News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Australia won by 71 runs
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Friday, March 13, 2020, 16:23 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 13, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue