Respect management's and selctors' call: Rahane

Mumbai, October 2: India batsman Ajinkya Rahane, who has been axed for the upcoming three-match T20 series against Australia, said that he respects the decision taken by the team management and the selectors.

"Yes, so much cricket we play, the team management, selectors take a decision and we respect it," said Rahane.

"It is necessary and it helps you to give your best performance. Whoever gets a chance does well for the team. I have always enjoyed the competition," Rahane said.

The right-handed batsman has been among runs in the just-concluded five-ODI series against Australia having scored his fourth consecutive half-century in the final game, which India won by seven wickets, last night in Nagpur.

Privileged to be nominated by the PM Modi ji for 'Swachhata Hi Seva' Movement. @PMOIndia @Dev_Fadnavis. I humbly request everyone to.Cont... pic.twitter.com/y2bXZEX6wq — ajinkyarahane88 (@ajinkyarahane88) October 2, 2017

Rahane said he was happy with his form.

"Yes, I am happy. The responsibility and the opportunity I was given, the way I was supposed to bat, I did. Definitely, I am happy with the form I have carried from the West Indies tour, I have made four consecutive fifties," he said.

"I could have converted the fifties into hundreds. It was in my mind to contribute, I shared three 100-run stands with Rohit and our aim was to give a good start to the team," he added.

On the team's performance, Rahane expressed satisfaction and said whoever got a chance has performed.

"It is a proud moment for all of us. Our aim is 2019 World Cup and we are going in that direction. For that we have to play series by series and match by match, the aim of this team is to win every match and series, and we always try to improve.

"All have performed. In the middle-order Manish Pandey and Kedar Jadhav, whenever they got opportunity, they have performed. Rohit and Virat have always performed well.

"Kuldeep and Chahal got a chance and they did well. Our bench strength is good," he said.

Rahane cleaned a street near the Mumbai Cricket Association's Bandra Kurla Complex centre as part of the cleanliness campaign to mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.