Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Review blunders haunt New Zealand against England

By Pti
New Zealand opener Tom Latham (left) walked without question when rapped on the pads by Sam Curran
New Zealand opener Tom Latham (left) walked without question when rapped on the pads by Sam Curran

Mount Maunganui (New Zealand), November 22: New Zealand's troubles with cricket's Decision Review System proved costly yet again Friday (November 22) after opener Tom Latham went cheaply at the start of their reply to England's 353 in the first Test at Mount Maunganui.

Latham walked without question when rapped on the pads by Sam Curran. But had the Black Caps sought a review, they would have found Hot Spot detected the ball had shaved the inside edge of the bat.

It is the second time in the match New Zealand have not sought a review when they should have done.

In England's first innings, New Zealand stayed quiet when an appeal for a Rory Burns caught-behind was turned down when the batsman was on 10 and the total 14.

Again, replays showed there had been a nick and the fortunate Burns went on to make 52.

During this year's cliff-hanger World Cup final, eventually decided on the boundary countback rule after the game was tied, New Zealand wasted their one review which ultimately brought about the early dismissal of Ross Taylor.

Early in the innings Martin Guptill was given out lbw and when he appealed, replays clearly showed he did not get an edge on the ball.

Later in the innings, the in-form Taylor was given out lbw for 15 and with their review wasted New Zealand were powerless - despite replays that showed the ball would have sailed well over the stumps.

More NEW ZEALAND News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
ENG 353/10 (124.0) vs NZL
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Friday, November 22, 2019, 9:51 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 22, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue