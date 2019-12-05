Cricket
Rishabh Pant has flawed technique, even scared to hold the ball now: Engineer

By
Mumbai, December 5: Rishabh Pant is going through a struggling phase at the moment with his batting and wicketkeeping attracting criticism from several quarters. Even some of the former cricketers like VVS Laxman said it's time for Pant to repay the faith the team management shown in him with consistent efforts.

But former India wicketkeeper Farokh Engineer said Pant basically had a bad technique that prevents him from achieving his potential. Engineer, who played 46 Tests for India, said struggling wicket-keeper Pant is "talented" but has a flawed technique.

"I had a chat with Rishabh Pant. He came to me at Old Trafford during the World Cup and we had a long chat. I wish I had him with me for 2-3 net sessions and he would have been much better wicket-keeper. What can a fielding coach tell Rishabh Pant about wicket-keeping?

"Everyone is there to criticise the young man (Pant) and there is more pressure on him. He is now scared to hold the ball thinking in case he drops a catch. He is an extremely talented wicket-keeper but his technique is flawed and gets up too soon," he said.

Engineer was in Mumbai to attend the Dileep Sardesai Memorial Lecture. During the lecture, Engineer recalled his association with Sardesai and his cricketing time with the famous India spin quartet of EAS Prasanna, S Venkataraghavan, B S Chandrasekhar and Bishan Singh Bedi.

Former India players Lalchand Rajput, Raju Kulkarni, Sanjay Manjrekar and BCCI CEO Rahul Johri among others were present during the event.

Story first published: Thursday, December 5, 2019, 14:31 [IST]
