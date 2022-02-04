Rishabh Pant inks bat sponsorship deal with SG, becomes one of the highest-paid bat endorsers in India

The explosive left-handed batter has been sporting the SG sticker on his bat since his India U-19 days and carried the association forward to the IPL and later to international cricket.

A market leader in bats and other cricket equipment, SG, as they are more commonly known, have been associated with several Indian cricketers such as Sunil Gavaskar, Mohammad Azharuddin, Rahul Dravid and Virender Sehwag in the past.

Pant has played several iconic knocks with the SG sticker on his willow, the most memorable of them are the Test centuries he slammed in England, Australia and South Africa. In his short international career, the southpaw has already established himself as one of the most exciting batters in the world and a proven match-winner.

"I have been using Sanspareils Greenlands bats for quite a while now, and many of my memorable innings have come with SG by my side. I'm glad to extend this partnership and hope to add more runs to the board together with SG," said Pant, speaking on the renewal.

Over the years, SG has exported bats manufactured in Meerut to the UK and Australia for many international cricket brands. Established in Sialkot in 1931, SG's headquarters and primary factories have been in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, since 1950.

"A part of our vision at JSW Sports is to ensure that our athletes join hands with their most preferred brands, and we are very glad to be able to facilitate Rishabh's extension with SG. Together, Rishabh and SG have created some special moments in Indian cricket, and I look forward to many more," said Mustafa Ghouse, CEO of JSW Sports.

Sanspareils Greenlands aims to become the leading sports brand in India by providing premium yet affordable products to its customers. SG makes authentic sports apparel in India including sports footwear and home fitness equipment. Through his association with SG, who are industry leaders in the space, Pant aims to build out his collection of bat and cricket equipment.

"We are very excited to have Rishabh with us for another term. SG has been associated with Rishabh for over 7 years now and we have always believed in the supreme talent he possesses to become a leading cricketer in the world. We wish him much more success in coming years" said Paras Anand, Director Marketing of Sanspareils Greenlands.

Pant, who is exclusively represented by JSW Sports, will be in action for Team India in the three-match ODI series against West Indies, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, starting February 6.