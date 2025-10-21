Rishabh Pant’s Return Announced After Injury, Set To Lead THIS Team

Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is all set to make his long-awaited return to competitive cricket later this month. The dynamic left-hander, who has recovered from a toe fracture, will lead India A in a two-match red-ball series against South Africa A at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.
The senior men's selection committee, chaired by Ajit Agarkar, named two India A squads for the four-day fixtures scheduled from October 30 to November 2 and November 6 to 9. Pant will captain both teams, with young left-hander Sai Sudharsan appointed as his deputy.
Pant last featured for India during the fourth Test against England in Manchester earlier this year. During that match, he sustained a toe injury while attempting a reverse hit, which ruled him out of the series decider. His absence extended through India's Asia Cup 2025 triumph, the home Test series against West Indies, and the ongoing limited-overs tour of Australia.
As he now regains match fitness, the India A assignment is being seen as a crucial step in Pant's return to the senior national setup. The series will not only test his readiness for top-level competition but also give selectors a clearer picture ahead of the upcoming India-South Africa Test series in November.
Meanwhile, the selectors have rewarded consistent domestic performers with opportunities in the two squads. Mumbai's promising batter Ayush Mhatre has earned his maiden India A call-up for the opening match. Senior players such as KL Rahul, Mohammed Siraj, and Akash Deep have been included in the squad for the second fixture, likely to fine-tune their red-ball form ahead of the main Test series.
With Pant's leadership and experience back in play, the India A setup looks well-balanced, blending youth and international calibre. The matches in Bengaluru will thus serve as a vital platform not only for Pant's comeback but also for India's preparation against South Africa.