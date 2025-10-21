English Edition
Rishabh Pant’s Return Announced After Injury, Set To Lead THIS Team

Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is all set to make his long-awaited return to competitive cricket later this month. The dynamic left-hander, who has recovered from a toe fracture, will lead India A in a two-match red-ball series against South Africa A at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

The senior men's selection committee, chaired by Ajit Agarkar, named two India A squads for the four-day fixtures scheduled from October 30 to November 2 and November 6 to 9. Pant will captain both teams, with young left-hander Sai Sudharsan appointed as his deputy.

Rishabh Pant
India's Rishabh Pant and Shardul Thakur at the end of the fourth Test match between India and England, at the Old Trafford cricket ground, in Manchester, England, Sunday, July 27, 2025. Photo: PTI

Pant last featured for India during the fourth Test against England in Manchester earlier this year. During that match, he sustained a toe injury while attempting a reverse hit, which ruled him out of the series decider. His absence extended through India's Asia Cup 2025 triumph, the home Test series against West Indies, and the ongoing limited-overs tour of Australia.

As he now regains match fitness, the India A assignment is being seen as a crucial step in Pant's return to the senior national setup. The series will not only test his readiness for top-level competition but also give selectors a clearer picture ahead of the upcoming India-South Africa Test series in November.

Meanwhile, the selectors have rewarded consistent domestic performers with opportunities in the two squads. Mumbai's promising batter Ayush Mhatre has earned his maiden India A call-up for the opening match. Senior players such as KL Rahul, Mohammed Siraj, and Akash Deep have been included in the squad for the second fixture, likely to fine-tune their red-ball form ahead of the main Test series.

With Pant's leadership and experience back in play, the India A setup looks well-balanced, blending youth and international calibre. The matches in Bengaluru will thus serve as a vital platform not only for Pant's comeback but also for India's preparation against South Africa.

Story first published: Tuesday, October 21, 2025, 13:57 [IST]
