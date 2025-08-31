Cricket Rishabh Pant Shares Injury Update After Toe Fracture, Says 'How Many More Days In This?' By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Sunday, August 31, 2025, 22:14 [IST]

India's star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has given fans a glimpse of his recovery journey after suffering a fractured toe on his right foot during the England Test series. The injury, sustained in the fourth Test at Old Trafford, Manchester, has ruled him out of action for at least six weeks.

Pant was struck on the toe by a pinpoint yorker from Chris Woakes while attempting a reverse sweep, and although he bravely continued to bat-scoring a gritty 54 in that innings-the damage forced him to miss the decisive fifth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. The series ultimately ended 2-2.

On Sunday, Pant took to Instagram to share an image of himself wearing a protective boot, with the caption: "How many more days in this?" The post highlighted his frustration at being sidelined, while also reassuring fans that he is on the road to recovery.

Before the injury setback, Pant had been in sublime touch. He opened the series with back-to-back centuries at Headingley, becoming only the second wicketkeeper-batter in Test history to achieve the feat. Across seven innings, he amassed 479 runs, including three half-centuries, underlining his importance to India's batting unit.

The timing of the injury, however, comes as a blow for India. Pant has been officially ruled out of the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, which will be staged in the UAE from September 9 to 28. His participation in the subsequent two-Test series against the West Indies, scheduled from October 2 to 14 in Ahmedabad and Delhi, also remains uncertain.

For India, Pant's absence leaves a significant void, both behind the stumps and with the bat in the middle order. His aggressive stroke play and match-winning ability have been central to the team's plans in all formats.

As fans await further updates, Pant's recovery remains the focal point. His social media post not only revealed the challenges of rehabilitation but also reflected his eagerness to return to the field as quickly as possible.