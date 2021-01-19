Cricket
Rishabh Pant surpasses MS Dhoni to become fastest Indian wicketkeeper to 1000 Test runs

By

New Delhi, January 19: Rishabh Pant on Tuesday (January 19) achieved a big milestone as he surpassed former India cricketer MS Dhoni to become the fastest wicketkeeper-batsman to complete 1000 runs in Test cricket.

Pant - who required just one run to get to the milestone when he walked into the middle in the fourth innings - took a double to get to his milestone in 27 innings. His predecessor Dhoni took 32 innings to get to this milestone.

Pant became the seventh Indian wicketkeeper to record 1000 Test runs. His current average of 40.04 is the highest in that group.

Pant - who was dismissed for 97 in the previous Test match in Sydney - has enjoyed batting in Australia and his current batting average on the Aussie soil is 55.70, the highest for any Indian batsman to play 10 innings in Australia Tests.

Pant brings up composed fifty:

However, Rishabh Pant - who set the stage on fire with his blitzkrieg in the Sydney Test and almost ensured a win and 2-1 lead for the Indians - showed his batting exploits are improving with every passing day. The talented left-handed batsman from Delhi scored a composed half-century off 101 deliveries and kept the Aussies on the tenterhooks.

Earlier in the day, India opener Shubman Gill missed slamming his maiden Test century as he was dismissed for 91 off 146 deliveries. The 21-year-old was dismissed by Nathan Lyon as he fell 8 short of his first ton.

Story first published: Tuesday, January 19, 2021, 12:45 [IST]
