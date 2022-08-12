Rishabh Pant vs Urvashi Rautela: Bollywood actor calls India cricketer 'Cougar Hunter' as controversy spice up

Background

It all started when Urvashi said in a recent interview about a person — RP — waited 12 hours in a hotel lobby to meet her, and once she also found several missed calls in her phone from the same person.

“I was shooting in New Delhi and I arrived at night. Quickly I had to get ready because actresses need more time to get ready. So, Mr RP came to the hotel lobby and wanted to meet. Ten hours passed and I fell asleep.

“I couldn’t attend any calls and when I woke up I saw 16-17 missed calls and I felt so bad that someone was waiting for me and I couldn’t meet them. I told him we’ll meet when you come to Mumbai. We met in Mumbai but a huge drama happened with the paps and all,” Urvashi told in an interview.

What Pant said

But Pant lambasted Urvashi for her remarks through an Instagram post, which was later deleted. “It's funny how people lie in interviews just for some meager popularity and for hitting headlines. Sad how some people are so thirsty for fame and name. May God bless them. #merapichachorhoBehen #jhutkibhilimithotihai.”

Urvashi hits again

But the comments of Pant seemed to have irked Urvashi again as she came up with another Instagram post, blasting Pant that of course not naming him directly.

Urvashi called Pant “Chhotu Bhaiya.” “Chotu bhaiyaa should play bat ball . Main koyi munni nahi hoon badnam hone with young kiddo darling tere liyee #Rakshabandhan Mubarak ho #RPChotuBhaiyya #Cougarhunter #donttakeadvantageofasilentgirl #love #UrvashiRautela #UR1.”

There were rumours around 2018 that both Pant and Urvashi were dating but the cricketer denied such talks and had said he was seeing Isha Negi. Both Pant and Negi had posted a few pictures in the social media of them being together. Urvashi was also rumoured to have dated Hardik Pandya but the cricketer too had denied such talks.