Road Safety World Series 2020 called off due to coronavirus threat, to be held later in May or October: Reports

As per a Sportstar report, the decision was taken during a meeting on Thursday (March 12) after the players had a long meeting with the organisers.

Earlier it was reported that the matches in the tournament - involving ex-cricketers from India, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Australia and West Indies - was to be played in front of empty stands at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai starting March 13 when South Africa Legends were supposed to take on Sri Lanka Legends in a revised schedule.

As a consequence of the ongoing health emergency in the country, all stakeholders of the ongoing T20 tournament - the Professional Management Group (PMG), Viacom18, BookMyShow, DNA Entertainment and Majestic Legends Sports Pvt. Ltd. - came to a consensus of postponing the remainder of the series.

This decision has been taken as the most responsible course of action, to protect the health and safety of the cricket-loving fans, players and staff.

The development came after the Sports Ministry's advisory to all national federations to follow the Health Ministry's advisory and avoid large gatherings in sports events.

"...ensure that no public gathering takes place in any sporting event. In the event the sporting event cannot be avoided, the same could be done without allowing a gathering of people, including spectators," read an order from the Sports ministry.

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19 and the escalating number of cases in Maharashtra, the organising committee unanimously agreed that the third leg of the Series, which was scheduled to be held in Pune from March 14 to 20, 2020, be relocated to DY Patil Stadium. The same venue was also supposed to host the final on March 22.

The organisers regret the inconvenience caused due to the unfortunate circumstances. All customers who have purchased tickets for Unacademy Road Safety World Series on BookMyShow will be refunded online within 7-10 working days. For customers who have purchased their tickets offline through the official PYC Hindu Gymkhana Box office & Maharashtra Cricket Association's (MCA) Gate 1 Box Office for Pune matches, a refund will be done from PYC Gymkhana Box Office from March 14 to 17, 2020.

Offline customers will have to produce their physical tickets proof to claim the refunds at the Box Office.