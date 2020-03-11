Cricket
Road Safety World Series 2020: Pathan powers India Legends past Sri Lanka Legends

By Pti
Irfan Pathans quickfire 57 guided India Legends past Sri Lanka Legends
Irfan Pathan's quickfire 57 guided India Legends past Sri Lanka Legends

Mumbai, March 11: Irfan Pathan's blistering unbeaten 57 helped India Legends beat Sri Lanka Legends by five wickets in their Road Safety World Series 2020 match in Navi Mumbai.

It was the 18th over, where Pathan and Manpreet Gony (11 not out) amassed 26 runs off Farveez Maharoof, that brought the hosts into contention after a top-order collapse.

Pathan displayed his batting skills, hammering six boundaries and three sixes. After smashing three successive boundaries in the 19th over, Pathan finished the game with a single.

Mohammed Kaif (46) played his part to perfection in the 139-run chase. Sachin Tendulkar (0), Yuvraj Singh (1), Virender Sehwag (3), and Sanjay Bangar (18) had fallen cheaply.

Earlier Munaf Patel (4-19) was the pick of bowlers as Sri Lanka were restricted to 138/8.

The innings had a Tendulkar catch, a diving catch by Kaif, customary celebration by Pathan who dismissed Romesh Kaluwitharana (21), and 'Sachin-Sachin' chants.

Tillekaratne Dilshan (23) in his brief stay rekindled the memories, but Marvan Atapattu (1) could not recreate the magic. Muttiah Murlitharan was ruled out due to a groin injury.

Despite the coronavirus scare, a decent crowd had turned up.

Story first published: Wednesday, March 11, 2020, 8:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 11, 2020

