Road Safety World Series 2020: Schedule, Teams & Players List, Timings, When and Where to Watch 'Cricket Legends' play

The tournament which will witness the clash of titans from several cricket-playing nations will have the final at the Brabourne Stadium in Cricket Club of India (CCI) ground on March 22.

How many teams are participating?

The Unacademy Road Safety World Series, is a five-nation T20 cricket tournament which will showcase some of the biggest names in cricket from India, Australia, Sri Lanka, West Indies and South Africa.

The five teams are namely, India Legends, West Indies Legends, Australia Legends, Sri Lanka Legends, and South Africa Legends.

Who are the players?

Some notable players who will feature in this Series include former international cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Zaheer Khan, Brian Lara, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Brett Lee, Brad Hodge, Jonty Rhodes, Muttiah Muralitharan, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Ajantha Mendis and many more.

Former India captain, Padma Bhushan and the living legend, Sunil Gavaskar is the Commissioner of the Series.

How many matches will be played in this tournament?

Of the total 11 (eleven) matches, two will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, four at the MCA Stadium in Pune, four matches at DY Patil Stadium at Nerul in Navi Mumbai and the final at the picturesque Brabourne Stadium in Cricket Club of India (CCI) ground.

Pune will have the rare distinction of hosting two India matches (against South Africa Legends on March 14 and Australia Legends on March 20) while Wankhede and DY Patil will host one match each featuring the host team.

What is the reason behind this tournament?

Every year, more than 1.5-2 lakh people die on Indian roads due to vehicular accidents; one person dies every 4 minutes and 1,214 road accidents occur every day in the country. In the last five years, more than 65 lakh people were disabled completely.

As cricket is the most followed sport in the country and cricketers are looked up to as idols, the Series aims to create awareness about road safety and change people's mindset towards their behaviour on the roads.

Ravi Gaikwad, RTO Chief of Thane (Konkan Range), who is also a senior member of the Road Safety Cell of Maharashtra and Chairman of the Trust, Shant Bharat Surakshit Bharat, said: "There has been a lot of excitement towards this tournament and people were eagerly waiting for the schedule and the tickets. I am extremely glad for the fans and I am sure they will come in large numbers to cheer for the legends and also support this important cause of creating awareness towards road safety in the country. Road safety is a serious concern, one person dies every 4 minutes in India and we all should join hands to make our roads safe and save precious human lives."

Karan Shroff, Vice President-Marketing, Unacademy, said, "The Road Safety World Series binds together a cause that we feel deeply for, and a sport that is most loved by our TG and their parents, on and off the platform. This partnership will help us permeate the message that we want to convey as a brand. It is indeed exciting to see all the buzz around the tournament, and Unacademy is truly elated to be at the heart of it.

What is the schedule of the Road Safety Series?

Match 1: March 7, 2020: India Legends vs West Indies Legends @ Wankhede (Mumbai)

Match 2: March 8, 2020: Australia Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends @ Wankhede (Mumbai)

Match 3: March 10, 2020: India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends @ DY Patil (Navi Mumbai)

Match 4: March 11, 2020: West Indies Legends vs South Africa Legends @ @ DY Patil (Navi Mumbai)

Match 5: March 13, 2020: South Africa Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends @ DY Patil (Navi Mumbai)

Match 6: March 14, 2020: India Legends vs South Africa Legends @ MCA Stadium (Pune)

Match 7: March 16, 2020: Australia Legends vs West Indies Legends @ MCA Stadium (Pune)

Match 8: March 17, 2020: West Indies Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends @ MCA Stadium (Pune)

Match 9: March 19, 2020: Australia Legends vs South Africa Legends @ DY Patil (Navi Mumbai)

Match 10: March 20, 2020: India Legends vs Australia Legends @ MCA Stadium (Pune)

Match 11: March 22, 2020: FINAL @ Brabourne Stadium (CCI, Mumbai)

When will the matches start and which are the channels?

All matches will start at 7:00 PM IST and will be broadcast live on COLORS Cineplex and COLORS Kannada Cinema along with VOOT and Jio, which are the digital partners.

Where can one book the tickets?

Tickets to the matches will go live exclusively on BookMyShow from Friday (February 14) 6:00 PM onwards. Prices of tickets range from INR 50 to INR 500 giving fans a chance to catch their favourite players and team live in action. Part of the proceeds from ticket sales will be utilised towards creating awareness towards road safety in the country.