Road Safety World Series 2021: England Legends vs South Africa Legends: Preview, Dream11 Fantasy Tips

Team News - England Legends

The stylish big-hitting batsman would like to continue from where he had left a 37-ball 75 that included six boundaries and five huge sixes against India when they meet Jonty Rhodes-led South Africans.

Such has been his consistency that Pietersen (117, 2 matches) comes in the top five list of most run-scorers list in the tournament so far, which is led by Virender Sehwag (163) followed by Tillakaratne Dilshan (138) and Irfan Pathan (118). While the rest have played four games, Pietersen made just two appearances in the series.

The big-hitting English great would be the biggest threat to South Africa, who had a poor outing against Sri Lanka Legends.

The English look consolidated in bowling, which looks the most sorted in the tournament after Sri Lanka, due to a mix of seam and spin. However, it is the batting that heavily depended on their captain.

Left-arm spinner Monty Panesar seems to be enjoying this format and is flourishing too. His prize wickets included Sachin Tendulkar Mohd Kaif and Yuvraj Singh, the other day against India.

On the points table, the English are third with eight points in two games, behind India and Sri Lanka, who have 12 each.

Team News - South Africa Legends

For South Africa, it is an important game since they were handed a humiliating nine-wicket defeat at the hands of Sri Lanka. Jonty Rhodes' side had a bad day in the office where they were folded out for 89 before Sri Lankans chased down the target with nine wickets in hand.

South Africa will have to forget the past and start afresh if they want to be in the race of a semi-final slot.

Despite having batsmen with a history of wonderful stroke-play, the South Africans looked out of sorts the other day against Lanka. Their bowling, too, lacks bite when it comes to Indian wickets.

All in all, England will push for another win while South Africans will want to pick themselves up in this game before its too late.

Teams

England Legends: Kevin Pietersen (C), Darren Maddy, Gavin Hamilton, James Tindall, Jim Troughton, Jonathan Trott, Chris Schofield, Chris Tremlett, James Tredwell, Kabir Ali, Matthew Hoggard, Monty Panesar, Ryan Sidebottom, Sajid Mahmood, Usman Afzaal

South Africa Legends: Jonty Rhodes (C), Alviro Petersen, Lloyd Norris Jones, Loots Bosman, Garnett Kruger, Makhaya Ntini, Monde Zondeki, Nantie Hayward, Roger Telemachus, Thandi Tshabalala, Justin Kemp, Zander De Bruyn, Andrew Puttick, Morne Van Wyk

Match Details:

Date: March 10 (Wednesday)

Timing: 7:00 PM (IST)

TV Channels: COLORS Cineplex, COLORS Kannada Cinema.

Live Streaming: VOOT and Jio App.

Dream11 Fantasy Team:

Batsmen: Kevin Pietersen, Darren Mandy, Alviro Petersen, Andrew Puttick

Bowlers: Monty Panesar, Ryan Sidebottom, Makhaya Ntini, Garnett Kruger

All-rounders: Justin Kemp, Chris Tremlett

Wicketkeeper: Phil Mustard

Captain: Kevin Pietersen

Vice-Captain: Monty Panesar