Road Safety World Series 2021, FINAL: India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends: Preview, Dream11 Fantasy Tips

Team News - India Legends

The Sachin Tendulkar-led outfit has players like Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan and Munaf Patel. Pacer Zaheer Khan was part of this squad last year. They were all part of the 2011 World Cup-winning Indian side.

India would be keen to repeat the 2011 World Cup-winning performance under captain Tendulkar while for Dilshan this could serve perfectly as a revenge battle. Although, the Sri Lankans had defeated Team India in the 2014 T20 World Cup final in Bangladesh, thanks to Lasith Malinga.

Tendulkar's side has been one of the most formidable sides with a strong batting line-up which includes the likes of Sehwag, Yuvraj, Yusuf, Kaif, Irfan and Manpreet Singh Gony, including the captain.

India will have to be careful about Lanka's bowling that has been in some top form, especially Dilshan's off-spinners. Kulasekara and Dhammika Prasad have been a threat to their opponents bowling at full pace. Interestingly, the former got a fifer against South Africa in the semifinals.

India will have to put up hard yards in their bowling department that has not delivered up to the potential.

Team News - Sri Lanka Legends

The Sri Lanka Legends team comprises captain Tillakaratne Dilshan, Rangana Herath, Nuwan Kulasekara, Ajantha Mendis, Chamara Silva and Upul Tharanga who were part of the runners-up squad.

The Sri Lankans are no less either for they have two batsmen in the top three of the leading run-getters list. Dilshan tops it with 250 runs in seven matches and two half-centuries followed by south-paw Tharanga at third with 224 runs in 5 games and two 50s.

Both the teams have been the teams to beat in the tournament and would be keen to outdo each other for one last time.

Head-to-head and pitch report

The last time India Legends met Sri Lanka Legends was last year where the latter won by five wickets.

As far as the wicket goes, it is going to be an interesting pitch where batsmen will flourish.

Squads

India Legends: Sachin Tendulkar (C), Virender Sehwag, Mohammed Kaif, S Badrinath, Yuvraj Singh Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan Munaf Patel, Manpreet Singh Gony, Pragyan Ojha, R Vinay Kumar, Noel David, Naman Ojha.

Sri Lanka Legends: Tillaratkne Dilshan, Chamara Silva, Dulanjana Wijensinghe, Malinda Warnapura, Sanath Jayasuriya, Upul Tharanga, Ajantha Mendis, Dhammika Prasad, Nuwan Kulasekara, Rangana Herath, Thilan Thushara, Chinthaka Jayasinghe, Farveez Maharoof, Russel Arnold, Chamara Kapugedera.

Match Details:

Date: March 21

Timing: 7 PM (IST)

TV Channels: Colors Cineplex, Colors Cineplex HD, Colors Kannada Cinema, Rishtey Cineplex.

Live Streaming: Voot & Jio App

Dream11 Fantasy Tips:

Batsmen: Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Tillakaratne Dilshan, S Badrinath

Bowlers: Nuwan Kulasekara, Sanath Jayasuriya, R Vinay Kumar, Rangana Herath

All-rounders: Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan

Wicket-keepers: Upul Tharanga

Captain: Yuvraj Singh

Vice-Captain: Tillakaratne Dilshan