Road Safety World Series 2021, Semi-final 1: India Legends vs West Indies: Key players, all you need to know

Chasing 187 runs to win, the Brian Lara-led side rode on brilliant half-centuries from Dwayne Smith and Narsingh Deonarine and prevailed over Kevin Pietersen's men on the last delivery of the innings.

Road Safety World Series 2021: West Indies hammer England by 5 wickets to set-up semi-final with India

The Men in Maroon and Yellow got a scare when they needed 1 to win in two balls and skipper Lara was stumped while trying to step out to hit off-spinner James Tredwell but missed the ball. With 1 required on the last delivery, all-rounder Tino Best smartly took a quick single that took his team home.

West Indies will now face table-toppers India Legends in the first semi-final of the T20 tournament on Wednesday (March 17) at the same venue.

The match is going to be an interesting one because both the teams are coming from back-to-back wins and are high on confidence. The beautiful cricket stadium in Raipur is going to be buzzing with crowds as the two teams collide with each other in the knockout stage.

India Legends have won 5 out of six games while West Indies Legends have secured a win in 3 of their 6 matches in the tournament. The Windies have equal points as England Legends but finished with a better net run-rate and secured the fourth spot.

Squads:

West Indies Legends: Brian Lara (C), Narsingh Deonarine, Adam Sanford, Dinanath Ramnarine, Pedro Collins, Ryan Austin, Suleiman Benn, Tino Best, Carl Hooper, Dwayne Smith, Mahendra Nagamootoo, Ridley Jacobs, William Perkings.

India Legends: Sachin Tendulkar (C), Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Mohammed Kaif, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Munaf Patel, Naman Ojha, Pragyan Ojha, Munaf Patel, S Badrinath, Manpreet Gony, R Vinay Kumar, Noel David.

When and where to watch 1st semi-final?

The 1st semi-final will be held on March 17 (Wednesday) at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur.

Timing: The match will begin at 7:00 PM (IST).

TV Channels: COLORS Cineplex, COLORS Cineplex HD and COLORS Kannada Cinema will telecast the match live.

Live Streaming available on VOOT and Jio TV App.