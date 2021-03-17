Cricket
Road Safety World Series 2021, Semi-final 1: India Legends vs West Indies: Preview, Dream11 Fantasy Tips

By

Raipur, March 17: West Indies Legends will lock horns with India Legends in the first semi-finalists of the Road Safety World Series 2021 at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur on Tuesday (March 16).

West Indies Legends entered the knockout stage after crushing England Legends by 5 wickets in the last league match of the tournament.

Chasing 187 runs to win, the Brian Lara-led side rode on brilliant half-centuries from Dwayne Smith and Narsingh Deonarine and prevailed over Kevin Pietersen's men on the last delivery of the innings. The Men in Maroon and Yellow won back-to-back league matches to make it to the semis. It is going to be a mouth-watering contest because both the teams are coming are brimming with confidence.

Road Safety World Series 2021, Semi-final 1: India Legends vs West Indies: Key players, all you need to know

The beautiful cricket stadium in Raipur is going to be buzzing with crowds as the two teams collide with each other in the knockout stage. India Legends have won 5 out of six games while West Indies Legends have secured a win in 3 of their 6 matches in the tournament.

Team News - India

India Legends have had a superb season as the Sachin Tendulkar-led side finished table-toppers in the league. India Legends defeated Bangladesh, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and West Indies Legends en route semis.

The Sachin Tendulkar-led side put up a stellar show in the tournament despite losing a league match against England.

Indians came back strongly in their next game and defeated South Africa by a huge margin to qualify into the semis.

Yuvraj Singh, Pragyan Ojha, Yusuf Pathan, and R Vinay Kumar have all performed well in the tournament so far. They'll once again look to prevent the Windies batsmen from scoring big.

Later, Tendulkar and Sehwag's opening pair will look to give their team another good start in the knockout game. The crowd at the stadium will be looking for another explosive start from one of the most destructive opening pairs of limited-overs format.

They would be looking to replicate a similar performance against West Indies Legends but it won't be easy for them to overcome an opposition that is also coming back from an emphatic victory.

Team News - West Indies Legends

Brian Lara-led side is going to play back-to-back matches in two days. It is going to be a challenging task for them to be in the best of their shape and put their best foot forward against the Indians - who had proper rest.

In their last league game against England, West Indies chased down a target of 187 runs and won the match by 5 wickets. Half-centuries from Dwayne Smith and Narsing Deonarine saw West Indies defeat Kevin Pietersen's men and were through to the knockout stage of the tournament.

Ridley Jacobs, Kirk Edwards, Dwyane Bravo, Narsing Deonarine and Brian Lara have been amongst run-getters for the Windies.

They would be aiming for another clinical show against a relatively stronger Indian side and storm into the semis.

As far as their bowling goes, the ultra-fit seamer Tino Best will have to take charge with the new ball and strike early blows to keep Windies in the game.

Match Details:

Date: March 17 (Wednesday)

Timing: 7:00 PM (IST)

TV Channels: COLORS Cineplex, COLORS Cineplex HD, COLORS Kannada Cinema.

Live Streaming: VOOT and Jio App.

Squads

West Indies Legends: Brian Lara (C), Narsingh Deonarine, Adam Sanford, Dinanath Ramnarine, Pedro Collins, Ryan Austin, Suleiman Benn, Tino Best, Carl Hooper, Dwayne Smith, Mahendra Nagamootoo, Ridley Jacobs, William Perkings.

India Legends: Sachin Tendulkar (C), Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Mohammed Kaif, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Munaf Patel, Naman Ojha, Pragyan Ojha, Munaf Patel, S Badrinath, Manpreet Gony, R Vinay Kumar, Noel David.

Dream11 Fantasy Team:

Batsmen: Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Dwayne Smith, Narsing Deonarine.

Bowlers: Pragyan Ojha, Sulieman Benn, Tino Best, Manpreet Gony

All-rounder: Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan

Wicketkeeper: Ridley Jacobs

Captain: Yuvraj Singh

Vice-Captain: Dwayne Smith

Story first published: Wednesday, March 17, 2021, 12:12 [IST]
