Road Safety World Series 2021: Sri Lanka Legends Vs South Africa Legends: Preview, Timing, Fantasy Tips

And it won't be a cakewalk for the in-form Tillakaratne Dilshan-led side as they have tougher opponents in the South Africans who are led by the fielding great Jonty Rhodes.

Road Safety World Series 2021: Full Schedule, Venue, TV Channel and live streaming info, where to book tickets

South Africa, which had pocketed a win last year before COVID-19 forced lockdown, will be looking to get back on top with another win on Monday.

The Africans have some exciting names in their batting line-up like Alviro Petersen, Lloyd Norris Jones, Loots Bosman apart from the ever-dependable Rhodes. Medium pace all-rounder Justin Kemp will be the utility man for South Africa. In the bowling department, the Proteas will be heavily depended on pacers Makhaya Ntini and Nantie Hayward.

As far as Sri Lanka goes, they will look to get another win after their previous game. In-form Sri Lanka batsman Upul Tharanga would be keen to continue after a match-winning fifty against the Caribbeans on Saturday (March 6).

The Emerald Isle team has a strong batting with the likes of captain Dilshan, Tharanga and the great Sanath Jayasuriya. Jayasuriya, who got out cheaply for 12, will be hoping to impress in this game and display his natural attacking stroke-making.

Sri Lanka's bowling is as strong as their batting with some interesting slow bowlers in their line-up like Ajantha Mendis, Rangana Herath and Russel Arnold. Farveez Maharoof's all-round ability will make the already strong Sri Lanka side stronger.

Match Details:

Date: March 8 (Monday)

Timing: 7:00 PM (IST)

TV Channels: COLORS Cineplex, COLORS Kannada Cinema and DD Sports.

Live Streaming: VOOT and Jio App.

Tickets: Book

Squads:

South Africa Legends: Jonty Rhodes (C), Alviro Petersen, Lloyd Norris Jones, Loots Bosman, Garnett Kruger, Makhaya Ntini, Monde Zondeki, Nantie Hayward, Roger Telemachus, Thandi Tshabalala, Justin Kemp, Zander De Bruyn, Andrew Puttick, Morne Van Wyk

Sri Lanka Legends: Tillakratne Dilshan, Chamara Silva, Dulanjana Wijensinghe, Malinda Warnapura, Sanath Jayasuriya, Upul Tharanga, Ajantha Mendis, Dhammika Prasad, Nuwan Kulasekara, Rangana Herath, Thilan Thushara, Chinthaka Jayasinghe, Farveez Maharoof, Russel Arnold, Chamara Kapugedera.

Dream11 Fantasy Team:

Batsmen: Tillakaratne Dilshan, Upul Tharanga, Jhonty Rhodes, Sanath Jayasuriya, Alviro Petersen

Bowlers: Ajantha Mendis, Rangana Herath, Makhaya Ntini

All-rounders: Justin Kemp, Russel Arnold

Wicketkeeper: Chamara Kapugedera

Captain: Tillakaratne Dilshan

Vice-Captain: Sanath Jayasuriya