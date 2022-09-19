Sachin Tendulkar invites tribal kids from his foundation to watch India Legends play in Indore

These tribal kids were also invited by the captain of the India Legends' side to watch the match. The Mumbaikar, through the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation (STF), has been working closely with Vinayak Lohani's Parivar Foundation for the upliftment and betterment of tribal kids in some of the remote areas in Madhya Pradesh.

Before leaving for the stadium for the last league match of the Indore leg of the T20 tournament, Tendulkar interacted with the kids and spoke about some of his principles in life which helped him navigate his way through various challenges in life.

"Life is full of challenges, but the one who finds solutions to overcome all challenges in life is the real winner," Tendulkar told the kids.

For the kids, who got a chance to watch a cricket match live from the stands for the first time in their life, it was a moment of overwhelming joy and excitement of meeting the Master Blaster.

However, to their and spectators' disappointment, it started pouring in the sixth over of the first innings when India Legends were batting. Having been invited to bat first, Tendulkar opened the innings with Naman Ojha. While Ojha was dismissed for 18 by Shane Bond, Tendulkar held his guard and played some vintage shots before the rain gods opened up and covers were brought in.

India Legends had posted 49 runs for the loss of one wicket in 5.5 overs before the skies opened up. The batting great was accompanied by Suresh Raina for the second wicket and shared a stand of 17 runs.