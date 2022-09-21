Sharing India Legends' dressing room with Sachin Tendulkar is dream come true moment: Stuart Binny

The cricketer is getting to share the dressing room and rub shoulders with batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar saying he lapped up the opportunity straight away. The 38-year-old Karnataka cricketer claimed playing for India Legends is like a dream come true moment for him.

While interacting with select media persons, Binny said, "Every tournament I play for my country is important. I never had the opportunity to play with Sachin (Tendulkar) sir within the Indian team. I made my debut for India in 2015 and Sachin sir had already retired by then, so I immediately grabbed this opportunity. Who'll ever say no to playing against or with a legend (like him)? It's an opportunity that I will cherish for the rest of my life."

India Legends have played just one game in the ongoing tournament while two of their successive games have been washed out and the right-handed batter hopes the team gets to play matches as the weather has been harsh to them.

"We want to play a game. But (looking at) the weather, two of our games have been washed out. We are keeping our fingers crossed that we get a game. We have been preparing for this tournament for the last three weeks. So, every match we play, we'd like to win. But it's the process which has been important. Even if the matches are getting washed out, it is still important for us to go out there and practice instead of sitting in the hotels because our bodies need practice," he added further.

Binny made his debut in the RSWS 2022 on a dominant note when the all-rounder emerged as the top-scorer for India Legends in the tournament opener against South Africa with his quickfire knock of 82* off 42 balls. In his match-winning knock, Binny smashed six sixes and five boundaries as India Legends won the game by a healthy margin of 61 runs.