Roger Binny and Captains of Maharaja Trophy hoist National Flag to celebrate Independence Day

Binny, who is the president of the Karnataka State Cricket Association - which is hosting the Maharaja Trophy T20, was also joined by KSCA Treasurer Vinay Mruthyunjaya and the captains of the six teams of the Maharaja Trophy.

Manish Pandey, captain of Gulbarga Mystics, Mayank Agarwal captain of Bengaluru Blasters, Karun Nair - who leads Mysuru Warriors, K Gowtham, captain of Shivamogga Strikers, Samarth R, captain of Mangalore United and Navneet Sisodia, who leads Hubli TigersD'EX were all present during the flag hoisting ceremony.

Binny was also part of the Indian team that won the ODI World Cup in 1983 and is well known to have been an integral part of the team.

On India's Independence Day, Mangalore United take on Bengaluru Blasters at 3pm while the Gulbarga Mystics play Hubli Tigers in the 7pm game, both in Mysore. These are the final two games in Mysore before the tournament moves to Bangalore.

Maharaja Trophy T20 - the marquee Twenty20 cricket tournament is being organised in the memory of the HRH late Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar, the former President of KSCA and Maharaja of Mysore.

The Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 commenced on 7th August in Mysore with the first leg of matches being held at the Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar Ground in Mysore. A total of 18 matches will be held in Mysore followed by a total of 16 matches including the final being held in Bengaluru at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The Shriram Group are the title sponsor for the marquee Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20. They come on board as title sponsors for a period of 3 years, commencing this season.

The two-week T20 extravaganza is telecast live on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports Kannada. It is also streamed live on the Fancode app for larger consumption.

Images Courtesy: Karnataka State Cricket Association