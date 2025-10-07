Cricket Rohit Sharma added in Ranji Trophy Squad, but Here's the Twist! By MyKhel Staff Published: Tuesday, October 7, 2025, 12:39 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

As team India prepares for their upcoming limited overs series against Australia, Rohit Sharma has been axed from ODI captaincy.

The BCCI chief Selector, Ajit Agarkar confirmed Shubman Gail as the ODI Captain for the Australia Series, thus confirming the removal of Rohit Sharma from his throne of captaincy, despite being the Champions Trophy winner since his last assignment with team India. The veteran India cricketer has been included in the ODI series, along with another gladiator, Virat Kohli.

But it will be gill who has been handed the captaincy responsibility, especially with the 2027 World Cup on Horizon as well. The two India stalwarts are also not a guarantee for the ODI World Cup in two years' time, as fitness and form will be under consideration for their selection in the team.

Amid this, a recent Ranji Trophy announcement created a spark on social media. As the domestic Test competition starts from October 15, Rohit Sharma has been picked by Jammu and Kashmir squad.

The Northern team will be up against Mumbai in their first Ranji match, and after Rohit Sharma's name in the squad, fans have started to wonder if the veteran has switched allegiance. There were doubts as the Hitman has already retired from Test cricket.

But it is not the former India captain Rohit Sharma, rather a bowler from Jammu. Rohit, from Mumbai, is not in the Ranji team, but may take part in the Vijay Hazare Trophy if required so.

Who is Rohit Sharma? The Jammu and Kashmir Pacer

Rohit Sharma, the Jammu and Kashmir player, is an Indian cricketer born on 5 September 1994 in Jammu. He made his first-class debut in the 2015-16 Ranji Trophy on 15 October 2015, his List A debut on 10 December 2015 in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, and his T20 debut on 2 January 2016 in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. His role is primarily as a bowler for the Jammu and Kashmir team, as he bowls pace.

Along with Auqib Nabi, Umar Nazir and a returning Umran Malik - Rohit Sharma completes the J&K pace battery, which will be hoping to replicate their last season's heroics against Mumbai. The camp for the Jammu and Kashmir players will commence from October 7.