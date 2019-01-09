Cricket

Rohit Sharma asks 'babysitter' Rishabh Pant if he's free to help wife Ritika Sajdeh

By
Rohit Sharma asks babysitter Rishabh Pant if hes free to help wife Ritika Sajdeh

New Delhi, Jan 9: The on-field banter between Australia captain Tim Paine and India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant was one of the highlights of the recently concluded Test series between the two teams.

During the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne, the stump mic caught a hilarious banter between Paine and Pant. While referring to Pant's omission from the ODI side, Paine asked the Indian cricketer if he'll babysit his kids.

The funny banter which continued all through the series tickled the funny bones of the audiences and it turned out to be one of the favourite topics during the Test series. The broadcasters would turn on the stump mic whenever these two players were present into the middle.

Later, during the New Year lunch at Australian PM's official residence, Paine's wife Bonnie posted a picture of Pant holding her son Sam in his hands and captioned it 'Best Babysitter'.

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 9, 2019, 17:23 [IST]
