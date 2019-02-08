Rohit Sharma becomes leading run-scorer in T20I, surpasses Martin Guptill

The destructive India opener became the leading run-scorer in the shortest format of the game as he surpassed New Zealand opener, Martin Guptill. Guptill has amassed 2272 runs from 76 T20Is at a strike rate of 132.71.

Rohit surpassed the Kiwi batsman in his 92nd T20I encounter and now stands at the top of the table with 2288 runs to his name. The right-handed batsman's strike rate (138.41) is better than Guptill. Interestingly, Guptill became the highest run-scorer in the T20Is at the same venue last year.

To highlight the 31-year-old cricketer's dominance in the T20Is, he now has most runs, most centuries (4), most fifty-plus scores (20) and second most number of sixes (102) in the format. Rohit averages 32.43 in the T20Is.

Rohit Sharma in T20Is:



2288 runs - most

4 centuries - most

20 50+ scores - most

102 sixes - second-highest#NZvInd — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) February 8, 2019

Rohit also completed 100 sixes in the T20Is in the second T20I against New Zealand to join the likes of Guptill (103) and Chris Gayle (103).

Most international sixes since 1-1-2016

202 - Rohit Sharma

110 - Martin Guptill

104 - Colin Munro

90 - Aaron Finch

89 - Ben Stokes

85 - Jos Buttler

81 - Virat Kohli/Eoin Morgan#NZvInd — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) February 8, 2019

The right-handed batsman has also leapfrogged MS Dhoni in hitting sixes in international cricket. Dhoni has smashed 348 maximums while Rohit now has 349 sixes to his name in the international format. The list is topped by Chris Gayle and Shahid Afridi with 476 maximums in international cricket. Only Brendon McCullum (398) and Sanath Jayasuriya (352) are ahead of Rohit in this list.

Meanwhile, riding on the half-century from the captain, India defeated New Zealand by 7 wickets and levelled the series 1-1.