Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Rohit Sharma brutally trolls Rishabh Pant during Instagram chat with Jasprit Bumrah

By
He has played cricket hardly for a year, wants to have a competition with me: Rohit Sharma brutally trolls Rishabh Pant

Mumbai, April 2: India opener Rohit Sharma is keeping himself in the self-isolation amid novel coronavirus pandemic which has badly hit the world. The 32-year-old is connecting with his fellow teammates and other cricketers via Instagram Live and showing his witty side to the world. The Mumbaikar has trolled his India mate Rishabh Pant after he got to learn that the 21-year-old wants to have a competition with him.

During an Instagram Live session with Jasprit Bumrah, the Mumbai Indians' captain was told by his fellow MI teammate that Rishabh Pant wants to challenge him to check who wants to see who hits the longest six.

In response, the Mumbaikar - who is known for his hilarious comments - said, "Mere sath usko karna hai? Ek saal hua nahi usko cricket khel ke, chhakke ka competition kar raha hai (He wants to compete against me? He has played cricket hardly for a year and wants to have a competition)."

Rohit is hailed as the Hitman for his incredible six-hitting prowess and the talented right-hander has hammered 423 international sixes in 346 matches. While Pant - who has played just 56 international games - has hit just 47 maximums.

Rohit is currently spending time with his family in Mumbai amid the 21-day-long national lockdown. The vice-captain of India's limited-overs side joined the list of celebrities contributing to the coronavirus fight, announcing the donation of Rs 80 lakh through various channels.

"We need our country back on feet & the onus is on us. I've done my bit to donate 45 lakhs to #PMCaresFunds, 25lakhs to #CMReliefFund Maharashtra, 5lakhs to @FeedingIndia and 5lakhs to #WelfareOfStrayDogs.Let's get behind our leaders and support them @narendramodi @CMOMaharashtra," Rohit wrote on his Twitter handle.

More ROHIT SHARMA News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Thursday, April 2, 2020, 16:29 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 2, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue