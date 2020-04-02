Rohit Sharma brutally trolls Rishabh Pant during Instagram chat with Jasprit Bumrah

During an Instagram Live session with Jasprit Bumrah, the Mumbai Indians' captain was told by his fellow MI teammate that Rishabh Pant wants to challenge him to check who wants to see who hits the longest six.

In response, the Mumbaikar - who is known for his hilarious comments - said, "Mere sath usko karna hai? Ek saal hua nahi usko cricket khel ke, chhakke ka competition kar raha hai (He wants to compete against me? He has played cricket hardly for a year and wants to have a competition)."

Rohit is hailed as the Hitman for his incredible six-hitting prowess and the talented right-hander has hammered 423 international sixes in 346 matches. While Pant - who has played just 56 international games - has hit just 47 maximums.

Rohit is currently spending time with his family in Mumbai amid the 21-day-long national lockdown. The vice-captain of India's limited-overs side joined the list of celebrities contributing to the coronavirus fight, announcing the donation of Rs 80 lakh through various channels.

"We need our country back on feet & the onus is on us. I've done my bit to donate 45 lakhs to #PMCaresFunds, 25lakhs to #CMReliefFund Maharashtra, 5lakhs to @FeedingIndia and 5lakhs to #WelfareOfStrayDogs.Let's get behind our leaders and support them @narendramodi @CMOMaharashtra," Rohit wrote on his Twitter handle.