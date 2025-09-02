Irfan Pathan blames MS Dhoni again for India snub, says 'I had no habits of setting Hookah for Someone'

Cricket Rohit Sharma to captain in 2027 WC, Four to Five prospects to play for India in next Ten Years: Dinesh Lad shaping next gen of Indian Cricket | Exclusive By Sauradeep Ash Published: Tuesday, September 2, 2025, 13:39 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

As Rohit Sharma looks to revive his ODI career in a leaned and transformative way, his coach and mentor Dinesh Lad has spoken highly not just about his renowned star, but has made a huge claim.

Rohit Sharma has lost around 20 kgs in the last three months as his recent images surfaced in a lean and slim look. The India stalwart also passed the Bronco Test recently, the newly set benchmark for fitness set by the BCCI.

Speaking to MyKhel in an exclusive interview, Dinesh Lad spoke highly about Rohit, reiterating the fact that he expects the veteran to continue for India till the 2027 World Cup.

"I have said many times that Rohit will play the 2027 World Cup, that also as the captain. He has been working very hard for that and it is the result."

Apart from that, Lad also made a bold claim about his future prospects, claiming that the Dinesh Lad academy can produce as many as five cricketing prodigies in the next decade or so. A lot of youngsters aged 9 to 12 have been honing their skills under Lad's close inspection. Young prospects not just from Mumbai, but from Maharashtra, Karnataka and other states have also joined his academy, and the veteran coach has high regards for some of his disciples.

"If things go right, I will have at least four to five players representing India in the coming decade or so. I have some top prospects in the academy, who all have a great future ahead. I don't want to name any names, but some of these kids have excellent skills even at this tender age."

Creating Niche for Future Women Stars

Speaking about these budding cricketers, Lad emphasized that raw talent must be matched with the right guidance and exposure.

"Every youngster deserves a fair chance. These girls are passionate, disciplined, and eager to learn. With the right coaching and opportunities, they can make the country proud."

The initiative also highlights the foundation's focus on inclusivity - extending support to girls from varied regions such as Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Andhra Pradesh, ensuring that geographical or financial limitations do not hinder talent development.

By bringing these prodigies into his fold, Dinesh Lad is continuing his legacy of spotting and grooming talent at the grassroots, much like he once did with Rohit Sharma, who went on to become India's World Cup-winning captain.

Apart from that, South Africa's young prospect Jason Rowles also hugely credited the Mumbaikar for his coaching, which has played a significant part in the budding cricketer's performances.