Rohit Sharma Captaincy Record and Stats in ODI So Far: All You Need To Know About Indian Skipper

Rohit, who made his national team debut in 2007, is no stranger to captaincy as he has led Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians to five titles and has also stepped in as the captain when the regular skippers missed the match or a tournament.

Since taking over the role, Rohit has created many records. The opening batter from Mumbai has donned the captain's role even before the current stint as well. He was first handed over the captaincy in 2017. He also led India to the 2018 Asia Cup title.

While he has led the national team in over 70 matches, Rohit has been the most successful in white-ball as he has captained the Indian team the most in T20Is and ODIs. He has a winning percentage of well over an average of 50 overall in internationals.

Rohit has scored 875 runs, including 6 fifties, a hundred and one double hundred in 19 matches as captain. Overall, he has scored 9537 runs in 236 ODI matches. He has struck 47 fifties and has 29 scores of over a hundred, including three double hundreds.

Rohit, who made his ODI debut back in 2007, is the only batter to have scored three double centuries in the 50 over format and is enjoying his stint as the ODI captain of the Indian team.

Now, here is a look at Rohit Sharma captaincy record and stats in ODI so far:

Rohit Sharma Captaincy Record in ODIs Matches as Captain: 19 Won: 14 Lost: 5 No Result: 0 Tied: 0 Winning Percentage: 73.68 Rohit Sharma as captain in ODI series and tournaments Series Captained: 5 Series Won: 3 Series White-Wash: 1 Series Lost: 1 Series Drawn: 1 Tournaments Captained: 1 Tournaments Won: 1 (Asia Cup 2018) Tournaments Lost: 0 Rohit Sharma stats as captain in ODIs Matches: 19 Innings: 19 Runs: 875 Fifties: 6 Hundreds: 2 Highest Score: 208 not out vs Sri Lanka in 2017 Sixes: 41 Fours: 78 Catches: 11 Rohit Sharma Overall Stats in ODIs Matches: 236 Innings: 229 Runs: 9537 50s: 47 100s: 29 200s: 3 Highest Score: 264 vs Sri Lanka in 2014 6s: 259 4s: 872 Catches: 85 Rohit Sharma ODI Captaincy Record vs teams Versus Matches Won Lost Tied No Result Winning % Sri Lanka 4 3 1 0 0 75 Pakistan 2 2 0 0 0 100 New Zealand 2 1 1 0 0 50 Bangladesh 4 2 2 0 0 50 England 3 2 1 0 0 66.67 West Indies 3 3 0 0 0 100 Hong Kong 1 1 0 0 0 100 Rohit vs Other India Captains Record Captain Matches Won Lost Tied No Result Winning % MS Dhoni 200 110 74 5 11 59.52 Mohammed Azharuddin 174 90 76 2 6 54.16 Sourav Ganguly 146 76 65 0 5 53.90 Virat Kohli 95 65 27 1 2 70.43 Rahul Dravid 79 42 33 0 4 56 Kapil Dev 74 39 33 0 2 54.16 Sachin Tendulkar 73 23 43 1 6 35.07 Sunil Gavaskar 37 14 21 0 2 40 Rohit Sharma 19 14 5 0 0 73.68 Dilip Vengsarkar 18 8 10 0 0 44.44 Ajay Jadeja 13 8 5 0 0 61.53 Kris Srikkanth 13 4 8 0 1 33.33 Shikhar Dhawan 12 7 3 0 2 70 Suresh Raina 12 6 5 0 1 54.54 Virender Sehwag 12 7 5 0 0 58.33 Ravi Shastri 11 4 7 0 0 36.36 KL Rahul 7 4 3 0 0 57.14 Srinivas Venkataraghavan 7 1 6 0 0 14.28 Gautam Gambhir 6 6 0 0 0 100 Bishan Singh Bedi 4 1 3 0 0 25 Ajinkya Rahane 3 3 0 0 0 100 Ajit Wadekar 2 0 2 0 0 0 Mohinder Amarnath 1 0 0 0 1 - Syed Kirmani 1 0 1 0 0 0 Anil Kumble 1 1 0 0 0 100 GR Vishwanath 1 0 1 0 0 0