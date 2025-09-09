Cricket Rohit Sharma Doesn't Fit Among Great Indian Batters: Sanjay Manjrekar Raises Eyebrows With Huge Claim By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Tuesday, September 9, 2025, 12:46 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

Former India batter and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar has sparked a fresh debate on Rohit Sharma's legacy in Indian cricket. Speaking on The Great Indian Cricket Show on Doordarshan, Manjrekar opined that despite Rohit's stellar career, he does not belong in the all-time pantheon of Indian batting greats.

"Rohit Sharma does not fit in All Time Indian Batting Great list because we're talking about legends like Gavaskar (Sunil), Tendulkar (Sachin), Dravid (Rahul), and Virat (Kohli). Rohit does not quite make it there," Manjrekar remarked.

The cricketer-turned-analyst, however, was quick to balance his view by lauding Rohit's team-first approach and leadership qualities. "But if you look at one-day cricket, selflessness, or captainship, then you have to mention Rohit Sharma. Especially after the 2023 World Cup, the love people have for him is on another level. People saw that he was never thinking about himself; he was willing to sacrifice his own interests for the team's advantage. That's his real specialty. His easy domination in limited overs cricket was always pleasing, almost making 300 runs in one ODI innings. But when you talk of All Time Indian Batting Great, Test cricket holds more weightage, I don't think he made a big impact in that format," he added.

Rohit's numbers certainly reflect a decorated career. He is currently India's fourth-highest run-scorer across formats, amassing over 19,700 international runs. While his Test career yielded 4301 runs in 67 matches, his biggest contribution has come in ODIs where he has piled up 11,168 runs. His feats in limited-overs cricket, including three double hundreds in ODIs and his record-breaking 264, have secured him a place among the modern-day giants of white-ball cricket.

The 37-year-old has already bid farewell to Test and T20I formats, now featuring only in ODIs, the IPL, and domestic cricket when available. His recent leadership stint in the 2023 World Cup, though ending in heartbreak with a final loss, won him widespread admiration for his aggressive batting style and selfless captaincy.

Manjrekar's comments are bound to ignite further discussion among fans and experts. While many view Rohit as a limited-overs legend, the larger question remains-does greatness in Indian cricket demand Test dominance above all else?