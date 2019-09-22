Rohit Sharma equals MS Dhoni's record of playing most T20Is for India

However, the 32-year-old Mumbaikar equalled former India captain MS Dhoni's record of 98 international appearances for India in the shortest format of the game.

Suresh Raina is placed on the next position in the list with 78 T20I appearances for India.

Rohit has scored 2443 runs in the T20Is and is second in the list of leading run-getters in the shortest format. With 2450 runs to his name, Virat Kohli sits at the top of the table.

Rohit failed to make this match special for himself as he was dismissed cheaply for 9 in the third over of the Indian innings when he edged left-arm pacer Bueran Hendricks to be caught at first slip by Reeza Hendricks.