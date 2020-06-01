Rohit Sharma feels extremely honoured to be nominated for Khel Ratna

"Extremely honoured and humbled to be nominated by the BCCI for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award which is the highest sporting honour in India. I am thankful to BCCI, my teammates, support staff, fans of the game and my family for sticking by," Rohit said in a video uploaded by the bcci.tv.

Rohit hit an unprecedented five hundreds in a single edition of the World Cup last year and had a great year.

Left-handed opener Shikhar Dhawan, pacer Ishant Sharma and woman cricketer Deepti Sharma have been nominated for the Arjuna Award.