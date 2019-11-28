Rohit Sharma now endorses 22 brands, set to earn nearly Rs 75 crore a year

1. Brand value

Rohit Sharma, India's vice-captain in white ball formats and captain of IPL team Mumbai Indians, now lends his name to 22 products in Indian market. In 2018, Rohit marketed 12 products and his brilliant on-field form this year has netted him 10 more clients. Market experts placed the surge in his signing to 55% higher than last year, as per a report in Economic Times.

2. Earning in millions

Market experts said Rohit Sharma will be earning Rs 73-75 crore more from endorsing these 22 products. Right now, only Indian skipper Virat Kohli and former captain MS Dhoni are ahead of Rohit in terms of brand endorsements. "The brand Rohit Sharma has seamlessly evolved over the last few years and has created a niche market for itself," Nikhil Bardia, head of sponsorship sales at IMG-Reliance that has been managing Sharma's commercial deals for four years now, was quoted saying by ET. "His onfield performance has rapidly advanced and complimented to our off-field strategy, offering a very exciting option for brands," he said.

3. How Brand Rohit works?

As per reports, Rohit Sharma is charging Rs 1 crore a day with a minimum guarantee of two days in a year. The deal is only behind Kohli and Dhoni. Kohli also endorses around 25 brands while Dhoni markets around 12 brands currently, including their own line of products.

4. Rohit's recent form

Rohit hammered five hundreds in the ICC World Cup 2019 and he became the first batsman in the WC history to score five centuries. Rohit made his debut as Test opener against South Africa and scored heavily including a double hundred.