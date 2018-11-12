Rohit Sharma pleased to see India's ruthlessness in T20I series

"Games like these happen a lot. Especially in the IPL, these have happened a lot. We wanted to be ruthless and not take a backseat. This kind of performance gives a lot of confidence. We didn't want to be complacent and wanted to come out and win," said Rohit as India had to wait till the last ball to emerge winner.

However, Rohit did not sounded overconfident and said the team can still improve in many areas.

"As a team there is always scope for improvement. We need to improve on handling pressure situations while bowling. It is important to stick to your strengths, and a lot of these guys have not played much for India, so a home series like this was the perfect opportunity to show their talent," he said.

Rohit also lauded his opening partner Shikhar Dhawan and youngster Rishabh Pant for gaining form ahead of the tour of Australia that starts in 10-days time in Brisbane.

"It was important from the team's perspective, and for the players to get some runs ahead of the important Australia tour. Shikhar was batting well in the ODI series. He was not able to get big scores. He was getting 30s and 40s. I am glad that he could play a match-winning knock today and get some form under his belt before the crucial tour.

"Rishabh was also hungry to go out and get some runs. It was the perfect situation today. We were two down inside the first six overs. There was a bit of pressure as well. They handled it well and it was a match-winning partnership (130 runs off 80 balls for the third wicket)," he said.

The last time India toured Down Under, they clinched the T20I series 3-0. But Rohit stressed on the importance of starting afresh.

"Australia is always challenging when it comes to going out there and performing. Every time you go there, you are tested as a player, as an individual and as a team.

"When you win a series like this, you are high on confidence and it is all about taking that confidence there. Australia will be a different ball-game and I completely understand that. But I think the things we have been doing as a team, we have to keep repeating the performance. It is a never-ending story," said Rohit.