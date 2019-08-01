Cricket
I don't just walk out for my Team: Rohit Sharma posts cryptic tweet on rumours of rift with Virat Kohli

By
New Delhi, Aug 1: Before leaving for West Indies, India captain Virat Kohli junked the rumours of a rift with his deputy Rohit Sharma.

The reports of differences between Virat and Rohit have been on the rise ever since India's exit from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 semi-finals. Reports claimed that Rohit wasn't happy with the skipper's choice of players in the playing eleven.

Addressing the media in Mumbai on Monday, Kohli said, "I have heard a lot of things from the outside, If the atmosphere was not right then we would not have been able to come on top of ODI."

"We wouldn't have had the kind of performances we've had if the dressing room atmosphere wasn't a good one. The kind of performances we've had is only possible due to the camaraderie, trust, and understanding in our team."

"You enter the dressing room and witness for yourself the kind of healthy atmosphere that's there. The lies are made to look believable."

On his relationship with Rohit Kohli said, "If I don't like a person you will see that on my face. I have always praised Rohit. We have had no issues. I don't know who is benefitting from this. we want to bring India cricket on top. You can't play with that kind of passion if players don't get along."

While Kohli's statement in the media put an end to the speculations, Rohit on Wednesday took to his Twitter handle and posted a cryptic tweet.

"I don't just walk out for my Team. I walk out for my country," the India opner captioned an image of himself walking down the stairs to bat during the World Cup game against Bangladesh.

Rohit's tweet has sends both positive and negative message. While many feel that the Mumbaikar's tweet brings an end to the reports of rift between him and Kohli. While there are many who believe that Rohit's tweet further proves that 'all is not well within Team India'.

Team India has reached Miami to play two Twenty20 Internationals against West Indies before leaving for the Carribbean Islands for the third T20I.

Story first published: Thursday, August 1, 2019, 13:34 [IST]
