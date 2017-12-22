Imperious Rohit smashes record-equalling century: Twitterati applaud his batting masterclass

Indore, Dec 22: Rohit Sharma smashed the joint-fastest century in Twenty20 International history as India made Sri Lanka suffer in Indore on Friday.

The elegant opening batsman took just 35 balls to reach three figures for the second time in the shortest format at international level, matching a record set by South Africa's David Miller against Bangladesh in October.

Stand-in captain Rohit crafted a third one-day international double-hundred against Sri Lanka last week and produced another scintillating innings, India going on to equal second highest T20 International total of 260-5 to surely set up a series win.

Rohit showed no mercy, dispatching the suffering Sri Lanka bowlers to all parts as KL Rahul (89 from 49) watched on at the other end in the biggest opening stand in a T20 international.

The right-hander hit 10 sixes and 12 fours and moved from 50 to 100 in only 12 balls before falling for 118 from 43 deliveries, Dushmantha Chameera finally forcing an error with a slower short ball which the centurion could only guide to Akila Dananjaya at short third man.

Rohit and Rahul's opening stand of 165 was India's highest in T20s and they were on course to better the overall record of 263-3 set by Australia against the same opponents last year, but a flurry of late wickets denied them.

To make matters worse for the tourists, Angelo Mathews limped off after suffering a hamstring injury while bowling.

RoHit Sharma ! Mazaak bana rakha hai yaar. It ain't this easy yaar. pic.twitter.com/GqoGhz18wK — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 22, 2017

Rohit Sharma has 3 ODI 200 and 2 T20I 100s. Only player to do so. AMAZING ✌️#INDvSL — Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) December 22, 2017

What a stunning century it was from Rohit Sharma. 35 ball 100. May this purple patch continue. pic.twitter.com/1MsNKfJd0F — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 22, 2017

A match that will be remembered for a long time. Brilliant and entertaining batting @ImRo45 and K L Rahul @BCCI @RaviShastriOfc #INDvSL — Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) December 22, 2017

Most sixes in int'l cricket in a year:

64 ROHIT SHARMA (2017)

63 AB de Villiers (2015)

59 Chris Gayle (2012)

57 Shane Watson (2011)

56 Shahid Afridi (2005)#INDvSL #INDvsSL #SLvIND — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) December 22, 2017

Sent this to a friend today at 721 pm around the 4th over. Waah ,feel like nostradamus of the day. Rohit Sharma, what an innings, what a week for him .Amazing pic.twitter.com/R9ss6PIzTG — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) December 22, 2017

118 runs

43 balls

12 fours

10 sixes

274.41 strike rate

1 incredible innings



Bravo @ImRo45!#INDvSL pic.twitter.com/ixZH9ZeXq0 — ICC (@ICC) December 22, 2017

That was a proper highlight package from Rohit. Incredible #INDvSL — Deep Dasgupta (@DeepDasgupta7) December 22, 2017

Wake up @henrygayle, @ImRo45 has displaced you as T20s tonker-in-chief! — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) December 22, 2017

There are a few in the world, but none in India who can catch up with Rohit when he is in this mood. #Rohit — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) December 22, 2017

Source: OPTA