Imperious Rohit smashes record-equalling century: Twitterati applaud his batting masterclass

Indore, Dec 22: Rohit Sharma smashed the joint-fastest century in Twenty20 International history as India made Sri Lanka suffer in Indore on Friday.

The elegant opening batsman took just 35 balls to reach three figures for the second time in the shortest format at international level, matching a record set by South Africa's David Miller against Bangladesh in October.

Stand-in captain Rohit crafted a third one-day international double-hundred against Sri Lanka last week and produced another scintillating innings, India going on to equal second highest T20 International total of 260-5 to surely set up a series win.

Rohit showed no mercy, dispatching the suffering Sri Lanka bowlers to all parts as KL Rahul (89 from 49) watched on at the other end in the biggest opening stand in a T20 international.

The right-hander hit 10 sixes and 12 fours and moved from 50 to 100 in only 12 balls before falling for 118 from 43 deliveries, Dushmantha Chameera finally forcing an error with a slower short ball which the centurion could only guide to Akila Dananjaya at short third man.

Rohit and Rahul's opening stand of 165 was India's highest in T20s and they were on course to better the overall record of 263-3 set by Australia against the same opponents last year, but a flurry of late wickets denied them.

To make matters worse for the tourists, Angelo Mathews limped off after suffering a hamstring injury while bowling.

Source: OPTA

Story first published: Friday, December 22, 2017, 21:30 [IST]
