Rohit Sharma Shares Insights on His Test Cricket Journey in First Media Interaction Since Retirement

Star India cricketer Rohit Sharma may have stepped away from Test cricket earlier this year, but his reflections on the format reveal why he will always be remembered as one of its most resilient modern-day practitioners.

Known for his elegance with the bat and calm leadership, India's ODI captain admitted that Test cricket pushed him to his mental and physical limits, yet also shaped his discipline and preparation like no other format.

Hitman's Honest Take: Rohit Sharma Opens Up on Test Retirement

Reflecting on his Test career, which he ended earlier this year, the Mumbaikar said on Monday (August 25) that the format is both "challenging and draining," but he learned to handle its demands through preparation.

The 38-year-old, who scored 4,301 runs at an average of 40.58 in 67 Tests, retired from the five-day game in May, a year after stepping away from T20 internationals following India's World Cup triumph under his captaincy.

Speaking at a CEAT event during a panel discussion on preparation for big moments, Rohit said: "It is something that you prepare for, because the game demands longevity. Especially in the Test format, you have to last for five days. Mentally, it is very challenging and it is draining as well. But all cricketers have been brought up playing First-Class cricket.

"When we start playing cricket at a competitive level, even in Mumbai, club cricket (matches) go on for two days (or) three days so we are built like that and it starts at a very young age for us. It kind of makes it a little easier how to respond to situations that are there in front of you."

'Preparation is the key': Rohit Sharma

Rohit - who was last seen in action during the IPL 2025 - admitted that young players may not immediately realise the importance of preparation, but it grows on them as they progress. "...when I started playing the sport, it was all about having fun, enjoying (it). As you go on, you start playing age group cricket and you kind of keep moving forward from that. Slowly, as you meet a lot of senior players (and) coaches, they talk about how important it is to prepare well.

"When you are very young, you don't understand the importance of preparation. But as you go along, you understand, it gives you a kind of discipline that the game asks for, so it starts with preparation, understanding what exactly you need to do."

Highlighting Test cricket's demands, Rohit - who played his last Test in Australia last year during the Border Gavaskar Trophy - stressed that sustaining performance begins with being mentally fresh. "It takes a lot when you're playing the longest format and concentration is something that is the key, because you are speaking about high level performance and when you are expecting to put in high level performance, it starts with being mentally fresh all the time.

"A lot of work starts behind the scenes. Like I said, in preparation. I have to go back again to that because that is where it all starts. You prepare yourself to sustain for the longer period of time on the field."

He explained that preparation became a central part of his game once he started playing for Mumbai and later India. "It exactly happened to the same (way) with me, when I started playing for Mumbai and then went on to play for India. A lot of the focus, a lot of my time was given (on) how I prepped before the game. Because once the game starts, it's all about reaction and you react to whatever is thrown at you, whether it is a pressure situation, whether it is making the right decision on the field with the bat or with the ball. A lot of time was devoted to prep and I'm sure it's not just in cricket, but anywhere, whatever you do with life, I think preparation is the key."

Through his words, Rohit offered an insight into the essence of Test cricket: a format that doesn't just test skill but endurance, concentration, and mental resilience. His journey is a reminder that while talent can take a player to the top, it is preparation and discipline that sustain greatness.