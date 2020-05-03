Rohit Sharma abuses fans for asking stupid questions during Instagram chat with Mohammed Shami

However, during their conversation, Shami's internet got disconnected and Rohit was left with the questions put up by the fans watching the live chat. But it was then when things went sideways and India's limited-overs vice-captain lost his cool for some time and got abusive. Apparently, Rohit was miffed with the illogical questions posed by the fans and used some cuss words.

Meanwhile, during the chat, Shami told Rohit how he felt of taking his life two to three times when his estranged wife Hasin Jahan accused him and his family of domestic violence.

"I was not thinking about cricket at all. We were living on the 24th floor. They (family) were scared I might jump from the balcony. My brother supported me a lot.

"My 2-3 friends used to stay with me for 24 hours. My parents asked me to focus on cricket to recover from that phase and not think about anything else. I started training then and sweated it out a lot at an academy in Dehradun," Shami said.

In March 2018, Jahan had lodged a complaint with the police, following which the India player and his brother were booked under relevant sections. The upheaval in his personal life forced his employer BCCI to withheld the player's central contracts for a while.

"Rehab was stressful as the same exercises are repeated every day. Then family problems started and I also suffered an accident. The accident happened 10-12 days ahead of the IPL and my personal problems were running high in the media," Shami told Rohit.