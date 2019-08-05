Rohit Sharma The King of T20Is: 'Hitman' has Most Runs, Most Tons & Most Sixes in shortest format

|
Rohit surpasses Kohli
Rohit, meanwhile, leapfrogged his captain Virat Kohli to attain pole position in most T20I runs.
The Mumbaikar has scored 2422 runs in 96 matches while Kohli is second on the list with 2310 T20I runs in 69 matches.
New Zealand opener Martin Guptill (2272 runs from 76 matches) is third on the list.
Rohit has most tons in T20Is
With 4 tons under his belt, Rohit has also slammed most centuries in the shortest format of the game in international cricket. He's the only batsman to have posted scores in excess of 100 on four occasions.
He also surpassed Kohli's record of posting most 50+ scores in T20Is. Kohli has 20 fifty-plus scores in T20Is while Rohit has 21 (17 fifties + 4 centuries).
Kohli tops T20 run chart among Indians
On the way to his 28 off 23 balls, Kohli bettered Suresh Raina's record to become the highest run-getter among Indians in T20 cricket.
Raina held the top spot with 8392 runs, while Kohli entered the game with 8388. Rohit has scored 8291 runs in T20s.