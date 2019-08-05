Cricket
Rohit Sharma The King of T20Is: 'Hitman' has Most Runs, Most Tons & Most Sixes in shortest format

By
Rohit Sharma The King of T20Is: Hitman has Most Runs, Most Tons & Most Sixes in Shortest Format

New Delhi, Aug 5: India opener Rohit Sharma surpassed West Indies great Chris Gayle to become the most prolific six-hitter in T20 Internationals.

Rohit surpassed Gayle's record of 105 sixes by hitting three maximums on his way to a 51-ball 67 in the second T20 International against West Indies at Lauderhill (Florida).

The 30-year-old cricketer - who was the highest run-scorer in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 - needed four sixes to go past Gayle's record at the start of the three-match series against West Indies.

During his knock of 24 in the opening game, Rohit had hit two sixes and on Sunday, he smashed another three to lead the tally with 107 sixes. New Zealand's Martin Guptill has 103.

Rohit surpasses Kohli

Rohit, meanwhile, leapfrogged his captain Virat Kohli to attain pole position in most T20I runs.

The Mumbaikar has scored 2422 runs in 96 matches while Kohli is second on the list with 2310 T20I runs in 69 matches.

New Zealand opener Martin Guptill (2272 runs from 76 matches) is third on the list.

Rohit has most tons in T20Is

Rohit has most tons in T20Is

With 4 tons under his belt, Rohit has also slammed most centuries in the shortest format of the game in international cricket. He's the only batsman to have posted scores in excess of 100 on four occasions.

He also surpassed Kohli's record of posting most 50+ scores in T20Is. Kohli has 20 fifty-plus scores in T20Is while Rohit has 21 (17 fifties + 4 centuries).

Kohli tops T20 run chart among Indians

Kohli tops T20 run chart among Indians

On the way to his 28 off 23 balls, Kohli bettered Suresh Raina's record to become the highest run-getter among Indians in T20 cricket.

Raina held the top spot with 8392 runs, while Kohli entered the game with 8388. Rohit has scored 8291 runs in T20s.

Story first published: Monday, August 5, 2019, 12:49 [IST]
