Rohit Sharma unfollows Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma on Instagram; rift rumour spreads

1. Anushka Sharma's Insta message

Anushka Sharma took to the photo-video sharing app Instagram on Thursday (July 25) to share a cryptic message which netizens are picturising as her response to Rohit's act of unfollowing her and Kohli. "A wise man once said nothing. Only truth can shake hands with silence in a mess of false appearances," she wrote on her Instagram account.

2. The star wars

Rohit, who has not been following Kohli for quite some time now even on Twitter, has apparently "unfollowed" Anushka Sharma -- wife of India skipper -- on Instagram. What is more surprising is that Kohli still follows Rohit on the picture sharing website, but not his wife Ritika Sajdeh. Anushka also doesn't follow either Ritika or Rohit on Instagram and same is the case with Ritika who doesn't follow the Indian skipper and his wife.

3. Is there a rift?

There have been reports that there are two lobbies within the Indian dressing room -- one of Kohli and the other of Rohit. From talks of issues between the senior players to rumours that some senior members of the team were not happy with one cricketer breaking the 'family clause', there have been stories making headlines every other day since July 9 when India lost to New Zealand in the semifinals.

4. The way forward

Although both Rohit and Kohli have not spoken anything on the issue, the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) said that the matter will not be taken into consideration unless the same is brought to them by the players themselves. Meanwhile, Virat will lead India in the upcoming tour of West Indies and Rohit will be his deputy in the limited over versions.