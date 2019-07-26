Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Rohit Sharma unfollows Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma on Instagram; rift rumour spreads

By
Rohit Sharma unfollows Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma on Instagram; rift rumour grows
Rohit Sharma unfollows Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma on Instagram; rift rumour grows

Mumbai, July 26: Rohit Sharma, the Indian vice-captain, has unfollowed both Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma on Instagram amidst reports of fall out between Kohli and Rohit post the ICC World Cup 2019. India were knocked out of the tournament by New Zealand in the semifinals.

And Virat and Anushka too have unfollowed Rohit in Instagram with Anushka sharing a cryptic message on her Instagram stories.

1. Anushka Sharma's Insta message

1. Anushka Sharma's Insta message

Anushka Sharma took to the photo-video sharing app Instagram on Thursday (July 25) to share a cryptic message which netizens are picturising as her response to Rohit's act of unfollowing her and Kohli. "A wise man once said nothing. Only truth can shake hands with silence in a mess of false appearances," she wrote on her Instagram account.

2. The star wars

2. The star wars

Rohit, who has not been following Kohli for quite some time now even on Twitter, has apparently "unfollowed" Anushka Sharma -- wife of India skipper -- on Instagram. What is more surprising is that Kohli still follows Rohit on the picture sharing website, but not his wife Ritika Sajdeh. Anushka also doesn't follow either Ritika or Rohit on Instagram and same is the case with Ritika who doesn't follow the Indian skipper and his wife.

3. Is there a rift?

3. Is there a rift?

There have been reports that there are two lobbies within the Indian dressing room -- one of Kohli and the other of Rohit. From talks of issues between the senior players to rumours that some senior members of the team were not happy with one cricketer breaking the 'family clause', there have been stories making headlines every other day since July 9 when India lost to New Zealand in the semifinals.

4. The way forward

4. The way forward

Although both Rohit and Kohli have not spoken anything on the issue, the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) said that the matter will not be taken into consideration unless the same is brought to them by the players themselves. Meanwhile, Virat will lead India in the upcoming tour of West Indies and Rohit will be his deputy in the limited over versions.

More ROHIT SHARMA News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Friday, July 26, 2019, 15:22 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 26, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue