Cricket Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli fly to Australia for ODI Series with entire Team India - Watch By MyKhel Staff Published: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 8:46 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have flown to Australia to take part in the upcoming three-match ODI series starting October 19, 2025.

This series marks their international comeback after retiring from Test cricket earlier this year and last playing in the ICC Champions Trophy final in March 2025.

However, neither Rohit nor Kohli has the captaincy role this time; it has been handed over to the young Shubman Gill, who leads the Indian ODI squad along with newly appointed head coach Gautam Gambhir.​

Both seasoned batsmen are expected to bring a wealth of experience and skill to the team, and their return is highly anticipated by fans and cricket experts alike. Despite speculation, the BCCI has confirmed that this Australian tour is not the final chapter of their ODI careers, with many more ODIs planned for India leading up to the 2027 Cricket World Cup. The presence of Rohit and Kohli is considered a significant advantage for India as they aim to win the series against Australia on their home ground.

On Wednesday (October 15), the entire Indian team flew away from Delhi, and Rohit, Virat were seen wrapped in the India colours. The duo are set to return in national colours for the first time since Champions Trophy earlier this year, which India won under Rohit's captaincy.

Ahead of the series, India's new ODI captain Shubman Gill expressed his expectations for Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli as they return to international cricket for the ODI series against Australia. He emphasized the immense value of their experience.

"Expectations, I mean, they are someone who have won so many matches for us in the past and they have been playing for 10-15 years. They have won matches with the experience they bring to the table. It is something that every captain and every team wants. That's what we are looking forward to, just want them to go out there and do their thing. Do their magic," Gill said.

Rohit and Virat both have an opportunity to stamp their authority down under, especially with the current speculations regarding their future in 50-over format, this tour provides a platform to shut the critics.