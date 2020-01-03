Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

England opener Burns out of South Africa series after damaging ankle playing football

By Jamie Smith
Rory Burns

Cape Town, January 3: Rory Burns will miss the rest of England's Test series against South Africa after sustaining an ankle injury during a football match in training.

Burns was hurt when he landed awkwardly during Thursday's session ahead of the Newlands Test and scans showed he has ligament damage in his left ankle.

In a statement confirming his injury, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said Burns "will return home for further assessment and treatment at the earliest convenience".

The opener made 93 runs across his two innings as England slipped to a 107-run loss at Centurion in the first Test.

England have been enduring a nightmare tour with 11 players struck down by illness, while Jofra Archer is a doubt to play in the second Test in Cape Town, which starts on Friday, due to an elbow injury.

Zak Crawley, who made his Test debut in the middle order on the losing tour of New Zealand at the end of 2019, appears likely to replace Burns as Dom Sibley's opening partner.

It is not the first time England have lost a player to an injury sustained playing football.

Jonny Bairstow - who is expected to make way for Ollie Pope at Newlands - hurt himself during such a game in 2018.

More ENGLAND IN SOUTH AFRICA 2019 20 News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Friday, January 3, 2020, 1:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 3, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue