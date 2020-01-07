Cricket
England opener Burns to miss Sri Lanka tour after undergoing ankle surgery

By Liam Blackburn
Rory Burns

London, January 7: Rory Burns will miss England's two-Test tour of Sri Lanka after undergoing surgery on the ruptured ankle ligaments he sustained when playing football last week.

Opener Burns suffered the injury while playing football with his England colleagues in Cape Town as they prepared for the second Test against South Africa at Newlands.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced Burns would miss the final three Tests against the Proteas and would fly home for further assessment.

The governing body has now confirmed Burns underwent surgery in London on Monday (January 6) and is due to be sidelined for the next four months.

England opener Burns out of South Africa series after damaging ankle playing football

He will therefore be absent when England travel to Sri Lanka for Tests in Galle and Colombo in March.

Burns has appeared in 15 Tests for England since making his debut against Sri Lanka in November 2018 and has averaged 33.75, scoring two hundreds and six half-centuries.

Zak Crawley replaced Burns in Cape Town and made four and 25 in his first two Test innings.

Tuesday, January 7, 2020, 14:40 [IST]
