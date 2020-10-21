Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli makes history with this massive record

1. Kohli's 500th IPL four

Kohli entered the field against the Knight Riders with 498 fours in his kitty and made the two fours necessary to complete the landmark without much ado. Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan is the only other batsman to have scored 500 fours in the IPL, and he leads the list with 575 fours. Dhawan has played 169 matches and scored 5044 runs with two hundreds and 39 fifties. Kohli is the highest ever run-getter in the IPL with 5759 runs from 187 matches with five hundreds and 38 fifties prior to this match. Other top five boundary-hitters are Suresh Raina (493), Gautam Gambhir (491) and David Warner (485).

2. Kohli close to 200th IPL six

The RCB captain is on the verge of another another rare milestone. He can reach the double century of sixes in the IPL. Kohli has 199 sixes from 187 matches as of now. However, Kohli is just fifth on the six-hitters' list in IPL. So, who are the leaders? There is no prizing for guessing as who is on top of the table. Chris Gayle, who now plays for Kings XI Punjab, has hammered 335 sixes in just 128 matches. Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman AB de Villiers follows him with 231 sixes from 164 matches and on the third place is MS Dhoni of Chennai Super Kings, who has creamed 215 sixes from 200 matches. The Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma is on fourth with 209 sixes from 197 matches.

3. Most sixes in IPL 2020

Kings XI Punjab batsman Nicholas Pooran leads the list with 22 sixes from 10 matches followed by AB de Villiers (19), KL Rahul (19), Sanju Samson (19) and Kieron Pollard (17).

4. Most fours in IPL 2020

Shikhar Dhawan leads the list of boundary-makers with 51 hits to the fence, followed by KL Rahul (46), Mayank Agarwal (39), Faf du Plessis (36) and Surya Kumar Yadav (34).