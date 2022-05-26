RR vs RCB IPL 2022 Qualifier 2: Key battles, stats to find out who will win the match on May 27

Both RR and RCB have potent match-winners in their ranks and personal match-up between then can determine the course of the match.

Here we are giving a lowdown on the personal contests that can make an impact on the RR vs RCB IPL 2022 Qualifier 2.

1 Josh Hazlewood vs Jos Buttler

Buttler has more than 700 runs and three hundreds in the IPL 2022 and is the clear frontrunner for the Orange Cap. The RR opener has not played that impact innings in the last couple of matches, and perhaps the Englishman is saving it for a crucial match. RCB cannot allow him to run amok and Hazlewood would come in handy for them towards this end. His ability to hit hard length should be useful in containing Buttler.

2 Trent Boult vs Faf du Plessis / Virat Kohli

Both RCB openers have not set the IPL 2022 ablaze but they, especially Faf has kept one end going. Barring a couple of exceptions, the RCB openers have denied opposition bowlers early inroads and if RR can get them early then pressure can be applied on the middle-order like the Sunrisers Hyderabad did in the league match and bowled them out for a 60+ total. Kohli can raise the game on an occasion like he did against the Gujarat Titans in the last league match, and Boult with his ability to take the ball away and dip it in to the right-handers should offer a solution.

3 Yuzvendra Chahal vs Glenn Maxwell

The wily wolf of RR vs the roaring lion of RCB. Chahal has a good bag of tricks and Maxwell can send the ball to the far corners of the stadium. But he has a flow, the Australian does not like to be tied down. If Chahal can prey on that weakness and force Maxwell into mistake then RR can score a big point. Taking Maxwell out of the way can add pressure on other batters.

4 Wanindu Hasaranga vs Samson / Hetmyer

Hasaranga often ranges his spell between the 5th and the 17th overs. This is the time we often see Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetmyer bat too. Hasaranga has the tendency to give away a few runs but he can also pick up wickets, evidenced by the 25 wickets in the IPL 2022 so far. The RCB bowler will have to at his best against these two uninhibited hitters. These two can change the course of the game in a blink of an eye.

5 Ashwin vs Dinesh Karthik

They are old mates and know each other’s tricks well. Generally, Karthik comes to bat in the back end of the innings and Ashwin usually finishes his quota of overs by that time. But the RR would like to keep at least an over of Ashwin for Karthik and look to get him out. It will be a battle between Ashwin’s endless variations and the RCB batsman’s ability to use angles and crease.