It was great to play with Legends like Sachin Paaji again, says Yusuf Pathan on Road Safety World Series

Sachin Tendulkar's India defeated Sri Lanka Legends by 14 runs in the summit clash at Raipur's Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium on Sunday (March 21) night.

"Bahut achcha lag raha hai (It feels nice to win), especially, after retiring from the game. It was like a get together to play again with players of the Indian team like Sachin Paaji, Sehwag, Yuvraj, Kaif, Irfan, Ojha and more was such a great experience. Also, this was the first tournament that I played after Lockdown. It definitely feels great to win it too. It's a proud feeling," an elated Yusuf said on winning the final at the media interaction.

Talking about the tournament, Yusuf said: "I retired only recently. However, I will continue playing the other leagues. I enjoyed playing in this tournament because there were legends out there playing and putting their 100 percent effort and entertained people like how they have been entertaining in the past. Sachin Paaji was brilliant, Sehwag, too, Yuvraj, Irfan all of them did so well and also the other teams put up a good show."

Yusuf was all praise to captain Sachin Tendulkar. "Obviously we know the kind of player he is and the captain that is. The way he speaks shows his knowledge about the game. That's why you see the kind of performance we give."

Sri Lanka captain Tillakaratne Dilshan, too, was glad about the way the tournament went. "We are pleased with the tournament. We went out there and gave it a good try and the guys had a good time. Pretty pleased with how the tournament went.

Dilshan was all praise of Sanath Jayasuriya, who got 43 in the finals. "It was superb from Sanath. He is 50 plus, has health-related issues, went under knee replacement. Compare him to the previous, it wasn't really vintage Sanath. But he went about hitting boundaries in the final as he did in his prime. These are the things that people want to remember and it's a great opportunity to shine."

Source: Media Release