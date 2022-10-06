SA all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius ruled out of ODI series against India, T20 World Cup with injury

Pretorius was sidelined after he suffered a fracture on his left thumb during the third T20I against India at Indore earlier this week.

“All-rounder Dwaine Pretorius has been ruled out of the three-match ODI series against India and the proceeding ICC Men’s T20 World Cup due to a fracture of his left thumb,” announced the Cricket South Africa.

Pacer Marco Jansen has been drafted in to SA squad for the ODI series against India but a call on Pretorius’ replacement in the T20 World Cup squad will be taken at a later date.

However, Jansen was not playing in the first ODI against India at Lucknow. Temba Bavuma, the South Africa captain said: “We would have liked to bowl first as well. We have a job to do with the bat and we need to adapt accordingly after the first few overs. You gotta be able to adapt to different formats quickly and we still want to keep those T20 skills in check.

Every game for us is a big opportunity. Malan is back at the top, Klaasen is back in the middle and also Shamsi is back.”